 
don't
miss
All Sports
South Africa vs India 2018

South Africa Need To Counter Indian Wrist Spinners, Says Neil McKenzie

Updated: 02 February 2018 22:23 IST

MzKenzie said that the South African batsmen will have to counter the wrist spinners in order to cut down the element of surprise.

South Africa Need To Counter Indian Wrist Spinners, Says Neil McKenzie
Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal played a crucial part in India's victory over South Africa. © BCCI

Former South Africa cricketer Neil McKenzie on Friday said that the South African team need to improve their batting show against the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal if they want to give India a fight in the six-match ODI series. In the first ODI, Kuldeep and Chahal shared five wickets between them, restricting the home side to a modest total of 269/8. While Kuldeep finished with figures of three for 34, Chahal ended the match with figures of two for 45. The Indian spin duo took wickets in middle overs which did not let the hosts settle and get runs on the board. Chasing 270 to win, India captain Virat Kohli led from the front with a magnificent 112 as the visitors overhauled the target easily to take 1-0 lead in the series.

"You know what sort of total you need at Durban and losing wickets at regular intervals didn't help South Africa. Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav bowled very well," McKenzie told PTI.

"The Indian pacers had asked questions upfront with bounce and then the two wrist spinners came into play. They tied South Africa down, cut off the runs and then got two big scalps of Quinton de Kock and David Miller," he explained.

MzKenzie further added that the South African batsmen will have to counter the wrist spinners in order to cut down the element of surprise.

"South African batsmen wouldn't have seen a lot of these leggies, so they will need to go back and do their homework. They need to start countering this wrist spin from the next ODI," McKenzie said.

"The partnership between Faf du Plessis and Chris Morris got South Africa back in the game, but they needed more firepower at the back end. It didn't happen because they kept losing wickets at regular intervals," he added.

Talking about the fine performances displayed by both the captains, McKenzie said, "I think it was an unbelievable innings from Faf (du Plessis). It was a special knock, given how South Africa were losing wickets but 270 on that surface was not good enough."

"He (Kohli) played a great innings and mixed it up with a lot of aggression. What I like about him is the different elements he has. He has got the power play, he can rotate strike and manipulate the field."

"He doesn't go from 1st gear to 5th gear straightaway. Virat has a lot of gears. It was a terrific knock and it is always good to see two captains leading from the front," McKenzie remarked.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : India South Africa Neil McKenzie Virat Kohli Kuldeep Yadav Yuzvendra Singh Chahal South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • SA need to start countering this wrist spin from the next ODI: McKenzie
  • Kuldeep finished with figures of three for 34
  • Chahal ended the match with figures of two for 45
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Faf du Plessis Ruled Out Of ODI, T20I Series Due To Finger Injury
India vs South Africa: Faf du Plessis Ruled Out Of ODI, T20I Series Due To Finger Injury
It's Either Virat Kohli Or A Cheetah, Says Shoaib Akhtar
It's Either Virat Kohli Or A Cheetah, Says Shoaib Akhtar
When Sourav Ganguly Became A 'Sardarji' To Attend Durga Puja In Kolkata
When Sourav Ganguly Became A 'Sardarji' To Attend Durga Puja In Kolkata
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 29 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.