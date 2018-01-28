 
South Africa vs India 2018

Dinesh Karthik Fills In For Parthiv Patel: India Benefit From New Rule

Updated: 28 January 2018 00:04 IST

India made a massive statement ahead of the limited overs series againstSouth Africaby beating the hosts by 63 runs in the third Test at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Dinesh Karthik donned the gloves for Parthiv Patel who was out due to injury © AFP

India on Saturday benefited from the new rule allowing a substitute to keep wickets when Dinesh Karthik donned the gloves in place of an injured Parthiv Patel on day four of the third Test against South Africa Karthik, who has not played a Test since January 2010, kept wickets in the final session after Patel injured his right index finger. The rule that came into effect last October allows a substitute fielder to keep wickets in case of an injury but needs approval from the umpires.

Patel, who is not part of the ODI and T20 squad, will have his x-ray done.

India won the third and final Test by 63 runs to pull one back in the three-match series.

India made a massive statement ahead of the limited overs series against South Africa by beating the hosts by 63 runs in the third Test at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday. Playing for pride in the final Test after going 0-2 down in the three-match series, the visitors were once again staring at defeat with Hashim Amla (52) and Dean Elgar (86*) going great guns in the first session on Day 4. Chasing 241 for victory, South Africa were 124 for one after Amla and Elgar defied the Indian bowlers on the penultimate day. However, it all went sour for the hosts quickly after Amla's fall as India made a stunning comeback to bowl out the hosts for 177 in their second innings.

