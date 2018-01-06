India vs South Africa: Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav Engage In 'Tattoo' Talk

Captain Virat Kohli's love for 'tattoos' is well known to all fans. Since Kohli's appointment as India captain other Indian cricketers have also followed suit. Not just Indian cricketers, sporting some ink on the body seems to be quite a popular trend among other international cricketers as well. Ahead of the second day's play of the opening Test at Newlands Cricket Ground, South Africa paceman Dale Steyn and India speedster Umesh Yadav were seen checking out each other's body art.