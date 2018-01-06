 
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav Engage In 'Tattoo' Talk

Updated: 06 January 2018 17:55 IST

Ahead of the second day's play of the opening Test, Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav were seen checking out each other's body art.

India vs South Africa: Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav Engage In 'Tattoo' Talk
Umesh is not the part of India's playing eleven in the opening Test that started on Friday.

Captain Virat Kohli's love for 'tattoos' is well known to all fans. Since Kohli's appointment as India captain other Indian cricketers have also followed suit. Not just Indian cricketers, sporting some ink on the body seems to be quite a popular trend among other international cricketers as well. Ahead of the second day's play of the opening Test at Newlands Cricket Ground, South Africa paceman Dale Steyn and India speedster Umesh Yadav were seen checking out each other's body art.

The Instagram profile of Indian cricket team posted a photo of Steyn, who was seen checking out Umesh's tattoos during a practice session.

"indiancricketteam'Tatt' check - how many more have you got on that arm? @dalesteyn and @umeshyaadav exchanging ink ideas #SAvIND," the post said.

Umesh is not the part of India's playing eleven in the opening Test that started on Friday.

India decided to pick four fast bowlers including Hardik Pandya and a lone spinner in the form of Ravichandran Ashwin.

The other three quicks are Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuneshwar Kumar, which meant Ishant Sharma and Umesh had to be left.

Ajinkya Rahane was dropped and Rohit Sharma was included to bat at five in his place.

South Africa have picked four seamers including Dale Steyn and a spinner in Keshav Maharaj.

Topics : India South Africa Dale Willem Steyn Umeshkumar Tilak Yadav South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
