South Africa vs India 2018

Dale Steyn Back As South Africa Name Full Strength Squad Against India

Updated: 29 December 2017 17:28 IST

Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock are also expected to be fit, while Chris Morris also makes the squad.

Dale Steyn was included in the 15-man squad for South Africa © AFP

The inimitable Dale Steyn is expected to be fit for the first Test against India, beginning on January 5, while Chris Morris has been included in the 15-man squad for the series. Morris was not part of the one-off Test match against Zimbabwe due to a groin strain. Captain Faf du Plessis is also expected to resume command for the first Test match against the visitors. South Africa have only named one wicket-keeper in the squad which means that Quinton de Kock, who suffered a low grade hamstring strain while batting against Zimbabwe, will be fit in time to take his place in the side.

The team management will have their task cut out while picking the final XI and with Morne Morkel picking up a five-for in the last Test, South Africa pretty much have all bases covered, having picked seven batsmen in the squad to go with five fast bowlers.

Morkel said on Thursday that it will all come down to the last session of play in the day when the ball is soft and conditions are tough. He also went on add that if South Africa can put the brakes on the scoring in the final session and pick up wickets then it will keep his team in good stead in the series against India.

The first Test will be played at Newlands in Cape Town followed by two more Test matches in SuperSport Park, Centurion and New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn.

