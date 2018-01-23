India vs South Africa: COA To Review India's Dismal Performance in Tests

The Committee of Administrators (COA) running the BCCI will review India's dismal performance in South Africa following the conclusion of the tour. India suffered big defeats in Cape Town and Centurion to lose the series. The inconsequential third and final Test starts in Johannesburg on Wednesday. "We will review the performance after getting the full report from the team manager. Nothing can be done now as the players and officials are in South Africa," said a BCCI official who was present in the COA meeting that took place here on Tuesday.