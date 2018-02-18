 
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Becomes First Indian Pacer To Take Five-For In T20Is

Updated: 18 February 2018 22:15 IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the second Indian after Yuvenzdra Chahal to pick up a five-fer in a T20I.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls a delivery in the 1st T20I against South Africa © AFP

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Sunday entered the record books with his career-best bowling figures of 5/24 in the first T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg. With this feat, Kumar also became the second Indian after Yuzvendra Chahal to pick up a five-for in a T20I. Kumar was spot on with his bowling as he took the crucial wicket of Reeza Hendricks (70 runs) in the 18th over diminishing whatever hopes the hosts had against India. Kumar also became the first Indian paceman to claim a five-wicket haul in T20Is.

India beat South Africa in the first T20I by 28 runs riding on a stellar bowling display by Kumar. India opener Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma gave the visitors a solid start but the latter fell after scoring a quick-fire 9-ball 21. Dhawan (72) and skipper Virat Kohli (26) continued their impressive partnership after Rohit's dismissal. Manish Pandey (29) and Hardik Pandya (13*) helped India post a competitive total of 203/5 in 20 overs. Chasing 204 runs, South Africa kept losing wickets at regular intervals and it was Hendricks who gave the hosts a glimmer of hope. However, the match belonged to Kumar for his ferocious bowling spell that took the game away from the Proteas.

India take on South Africa in the second T20I on Wednesday at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. India are 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series.
 

Topics : India South Africa Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • India beat South Africa in the first T20I by 28 runs
  • Kumar fininshed his spell with career-best bowling figures of 5/24
  • India take on South Africa in the second T20I on Wednesday
