India vs South Africa: Anushka Sharma Posts Special Instagram Stories After Virat Kohli's Match-Winning Knock

Virat Kohli struck 112 off 119 balls with the help of 10 boundaries. © BCCI

All of India on Thursday applauded captain Virat Kohli's match-winning century against South Africa in the opening One-day International (ODI) in Durban. Not just fans, his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also cheered for Kohli in her own way. Anuskha took to Instagram and created stories by putting Kohli's pictures celebrating his first ODI century on South African soil.

Kohli, who slammed his 33rd ODI century, struck 112 off 119 balls with the help of 10 boundaries and put on 189 runs for the third wicket with Ajinkya Rahane (79 runs of 86 balls) as India chased down the target of 270 with 4.3 overs to spare. It was the highest stand for India in South Africa.

This was Kohli's 20th hundred in a run-chase, out of which 18 have been in the winning cause.

Known as 'Chase Master', Kohli reached the landmark in 105 balls. In doing so, he equalled Sourav Ganguly's record of most ODI hundreds as Indian captain. Both now have 11 centuries, with Kohli reaching the milestone in 41 innings as compared to Ganguly's 142 innings.

Kohli was adjudged man of the match for his match-winning efforts.

During the Test series against South Africa in the ongoing tour, Kohli, kissed his wedding ring after notching up his 21st Test century at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Virat Kohli proudly showed everyone his engagement ring and kissed it after scoring 150* against South Africa today ??

True relationship goals?? So proud of you both @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/EHtqhygfDb — Anushka Sharma FC™ (@AnushkaSFanCIub) January 15, 2018