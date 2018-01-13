India vs South Africa: Allan Donald, VVS Laxman Slam India Think-Tank For Bhuvneshwar Kumar Omission

Former greats Allan Donald and VVS Laxman came down heavily on the Indian team management for dropping Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the second Test against South Africa played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. India lost the first Test at Newlands, Cape Town by 72 runs and made three changes in their line-up for the second Test. India captain Virat Kohli opted for Ishant Sharma instead of Bhuvneshwar while Shikhar Dhawan made way for KL Rahul. Wriddhiman Saha was left out due to an injury as Parthiv Patel took his place. Bhuvneshwar's three-wicket burst in the first morning at Cape Town rocked the hosts and his omission from the playing eleven came as a shocker to many.

"Don't understand how you can leave a bowler out that don't have more bounce than a taller bowler @ImIshant. @BhuviOfficial has so much skill and accuracy that he brings. It's like leaving out @VDP_24!" pace legend Donald wrote on his twitter handle, while also making a reference to South Africa pacer Vernon Philander.

Don't understand how you can leave a bowler out that don't have more bounce than a taller bowler @ImIshant. @BhuviOfficial has so much skill and accuracy that he brings. It's like leaving out @VDP_24! — Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) January 13, 2018

Philander ran through the Indian batting in the second innings of the first Test, claiming a career-best six-wicket haul at Cape Town.

Donald also tweeted, "@BhuviOfficial left out..you are kidding me????"

@BhuviOfficial left out..you are kidding me?? — Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) January 13, 2018

Former India batsman Laxman was also surprised. "I am surprised not to find Bhuvi in the playing XI today. In the first Test, he took the most number of wickets (6 wickets) showing skill in using the new ball & batted quite well showing patience nd resilience. Am I missing something here ??"

Iam surprised not to find Bhuvi in the playing XI today. In the first test,he took the most number of wickets (6 wickets)showing skill in using the new ball & batted quite well showing patience nd resilience.Am I missing something here — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 13, 2018

Former India batsman Vinod Kambli and left-arm pacer Rudra Pratap Singh also made their displeasure public. "Virat and the Team Management are surprising their own players and confusing us.Heeee ha????????"

Virat and the Team Management are surprising their own players and confusing us.Heeee ha https://t.co/ASGjyzzAmn — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) January 13, 2018

While RP wrote, "Perception isn't the truth but it's bigger than truth these days" And may be that's why Bhuvi isn't a part of playing 11."

"Perception isn't the truth but it's bigger than truth these days" And may be that's why Bhuvi isn't a part of playing 11. #IndvSAonSonyTen3 — R P Singh (@RpSingh99) January 13, 2018

Bhuvneshwar was the pick of the India bowlers in Cape Town, taking six wickets while batting resolutely. Virat Kohli's team had folded for 135 in their second innings while chasing 208 to win the opening Test.