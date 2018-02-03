 
don't
miss
All Sports
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: Aiden Markram Named Stand-In Captain For Remaining Series

Updated: 03 February 2018 21:42 IST

Aiden Markram has been named as the stand-in captain of the South African team for the remaining five ODIs and the upcoming three T20Is against India.

India vs South Africa: Aiden Markram Named Stand-In Captain For Remaining Series
Aiden Markram has been named as the stand-in captain for South Africa. © Twitter

The 23-year old batsman, Aiden Markram has been named as the stand-in captain of the South African team for the remaining five ODIs and the upcoming three T20Is against India. Cricket South Africa took to Twitter and made the announcement. Cricket South Africa uploaded an image of Markram and captioned it as, "Congratulations to @AidzMarkram who has been appointed as stand-in captain for the remainder of the @Momentum_za series against India. All the best ???? #SAvIND #ProteaFire." Makram was part of the Test series as well but failed to make an impact at the top of the order.

Earlier, Faf du Plessis, who is the regular captain was ruled out of the ODI and T20I series due to a finger injury. Du Plessis sustained the finger injury in the first ODI that India won by six wickets.

The national team's captaincy came his way quite early and in an unusual manner but Markram is all prepared to deal with the "good pressure" by taking along the seniors in the side.

"It's a big honour. The selectors showing confidence in me to take over, it means quite a bit. It's a super humbling experience, but yes, we're going to need to do this for Faf, I believe," said Markram.

"I think it's something that you can't take for granted. I really enjoy captaining but it's an unexpected thing. Like I said it was a freak incident with Faf and this has all just happened so quickly," he said.

"I managed to sleep, yeah," he added, laughing.

"It's going to be an additional pressure to deal with but I believe it's a good pressure. You get good and bad sort of pressures, and for me it s really a pressure that hopefully I can thrive on."

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : India South Africa Aiden Kyle Markram South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Aiden Markram has been named as the stand-in captain for Proteas
  • Faf du Plessis was ruled out of the rest of the series
  • Du Plessis sustained a finger injury in the first ODI
Related Articles
When And Where To Watch, India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
When And Where To Watch, India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
2nd ODI, Preview: India Look To Maintain Winning Momentum vs South Africa
2nd ODI, Preview: India Look To Maintain Winning Momentum vs South Africa
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1: Virat Kohli's "Great Gesture" Leaves Aiden Markram Impressed
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1: Virat Kohli's "Great Gesture" Leaves Aiden Markram Impressed
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 29 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.