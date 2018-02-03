India vs South Africa: Aiden Markram Named Stand-In Captain For Remaining Series

The 23-year old batsman, Aiden Markram has been named as the stand-in captain of the South African team for the remaining five ODIs and the upcoming three T20Is against India. Cricket South Africa took to Twitter and made the announcement. Cricket South Africa uploaded an image of Markram and captioned it as, "Congratulations to @AidzMarkram who has been appointed as stand-in captain for the remainder of the @Momentum_za series against India. All the best ???? #SAvIND #ProteaFire." Makram was part of the Test series as well but failed to make an impact at the top of the order.

Earlier, Faf du Plessis, who is the regular captain was ruled out of the ODI and T20I series due to a finger injury. Du Plessis sustained the finger injury in the first ODI that India won by six wickets.

The national team's captaincy came his way quite early and in an unusual manner but Markram is all prepared to deal with the "good pressure" by taking along the seniors in the side.

"It's a big honour. The selectors showing confidence in me to take over, it means quite a bit. It's a super humbling experience, but yes, we're going to need to do this for Faf, I believe," said Markram.

"I think it's something that you can't take for granted. I really enjoy captaining but it's an unexpected thing. Like I said it was a freak incident with Faf and this has all just happened so quickly," he said.

"I managed to sleep, yeah," he added, laughing.

"It's going to be an additional pressure to deal with but I believe it's a good pressure. You get good and bad sort of pressures, and for me it s really a pressure that hopefully I can thrive on."