India vs South Africa: Aiden Markram Fined 20 Per Cent Of Match Fee For Slow Over-Rate

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 per cent fines for maintaining a slow over-rate in Saturday's fourth ODI against India in Johannesburg, which they won by five wickets to keep the series alive. Andy Pycroft of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the fine after Aiden Markram's side was ruled to be one over short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As such, Markram has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 per cent fines. If South Africa commit another minor over-rate breach in an ODI within 12 months of this offence with Markram as captain, it will be deemed a second offence by Markram and he will face a suspension.

Markram pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.