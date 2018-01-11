India vs South Africa: After Faf du Plessis' Kiss, Kagiso Rabada Says His Girlfriend Was Complaining

India were reeling at 92/7 in the first innings of the Cape Town Test before Hardik Pandya counter-attacked and scored a fighting 93 for the visitors. Pandya, along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, frustrated the South African attack as the home bowlers kept searching for wickets. Their partnership of 99 runs for the eighth wicket made Faf du Plessis shuffle his options during the second session of the second day's play. While Morne Morkel got rid of Bhuvneshwar, Kagiso Rabada stopped Pandya's assault when he was inching towards his century.

Skipper Du Plessis was so happy with Pandya's wicket that he kissed Rabada on the forehead after the dismissal. The elated captain even shared their photo on social media and captioned, "This is what you get when you become the nr 1 fast bowler in the world ,a massive _. Well done @rabada_25 .You deserve it champion."

Kagiso Rabada's comment on Faf du Plessis' image on Instagram

Photo Credit: Faf du Plessis Instagram

Soon, the captain's account was flooded with comments. But Rabada's comment on his account stole the show. The fast bowler wrote," My girlfriend is complaining."

We don't know if it was a joke or Rabada was serious but it surely made fans giggle. Even the International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted the picture on Thursday with the caption," @faf1307 shows the love to the world's #??1?? Test bowler, but not everyone is happy about it

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's men lost the first Test by 72 runs at Cape Town after a poor batting display in both the innings.