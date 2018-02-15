India vs South Africa, 6th ODI: Virat Kohli Keen To Sign Off Series With Another Win

Virat Kohli and his team have reached highs not achieved by any other team from India in South Africa. The series win in the One-day International (ODI) series, achieved with minimum fuss in the 5th ODI at Port Elizabeth, gives the Indian captain the luxury to experiment and possibly give a match to the reserves. Nevertheless, even then it would not be too much of a surprise if India can seal off a fifth win and end the series in complete domination. "We want to win 5-1 but there might be a scenario to give a few (other) guys a chance." Kohli had said in Port Elizabeth, with the series won using only 12 of India's 17-man squad.

"It's a wonderful feeling to have created some history. The guys really got stuck in, with the bat and the ball and in the field as well."

South Africa are really out of sorts and have struggled both with bat and ball, even though the Indian middle-order has given them ample opportunity to make inroads.

This shortcoming has been put on the backburner and India are presently on too much of a high to let the middle-order worries really bother them.

That said, it is an area which they have to address in a hurry since other rivals like England and Australia are unlikely to be so forgiving.

However, as of now, the job at hand is to sort out the 6th ODI and then turn towards the T20 International series to follow.

A win at Centurion on Friday could well become a platform for a fine showing in the shortest format of the game as well.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.