Watch: Virat Kohli's Payback For South Africa Bowler Who Sledged Him
Shamsi was seen sledging Kohli during the latter's 35-run innings in the 4th ODI at St. George's Park. Not one to forget things quickly, Kohli indulged in some banter when Shamsi was at the crease.
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates Virat Kohli and Tabraiz Shamsi had a go at each other during India's 73-run win over South Africa on Tuesday. Shamsi was seen sledging Kohli during the latter's 36-run innings in the 4th ODI at St. George's Park. Not one to forget things quickly, Kohli indulged in some banter when Shamsi was at the crease."Chest pad? Shammo (Shamsi), you have a chest pad on?," the stump mic picked up Kohli as saying when Shamsi was facing Kuldeep Yadav. Kohli's tactics worked, as Shamsi, attempting a big hit, was dismissed on the very next ball.
This video is absolutely gem.— dogu (@HusnKaHathiyar) February 14, 2018
Kohli sledging & giving it back to Shamshi: Chest Pad? C'mon. You're wearing chest pad?
One handed catch by Pandya
Kohli slapping Pandya's ass
Butt hurt baised Holding in commentary box pic.twitter.com/loAcdNsxzD
The South African was also 'sledged' by fans on Twitter for his poor show that included dropping Rohit Sharma on 96.
Really Shamsi???? Trying to sledge Kohli?? You should've known better having played alongside him. And what is the end result? Indian won, You got some words from kohli and had to go out for a golden duck. You made a joke out of yourself. Hope you learn??— Wannabe_Winner (@Krishna249_) February 13, 2018
Shamsi got Kohli treatment. That was brilliant sledging— Adharsh Bharadwaj (@cricadharsh) February 13, 2018
Don't think #shamsi is sledging any Indian batsman again anytime soon. #Kohli taking his case for having a chest pad on for a spinner when he came out to bat#INDvSA #ViratKohli #SAvsIND #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/ggxd9SOP9T— Brijesh Yadav (@ybrij) February 14, 2018
Kohli is the best. Him taunting shamsi made my day.— Farmer No. 1. (@aniroodhsa) February 13, 2018
Players like Kohli can afford to have a lot to say on the pitch, coz he backs it up with his performances. Until you get to that level, keep it quiet. #Shamsi— Mahomed Seedat (@mo_seedat) February 13, 2018
If you're going to chirp Kohli, at least put up some sort of fight with the bat Shamsi... #gutless #Cricket #SAvIND #SAvsIND— 3wisemen (@3wyzmen) February 13, 2018
"It's a wonderful feeling to have created some history," said Kohli describing the win as a "complete performance" by his team.
"The guys really got stuck in, with the bat and the ball and in the field as well."
With the series won, using only 12 of India's 17-man squad, Kohli said: "We want to win 5-1 but there might be a scenario to give a few (other) guys a chance."
