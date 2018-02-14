 
South Africa vs India 2018

Watch: Virat Kohli's Payback For South Africa Bowler Who Sledged Him

Updated: 14 February 2018 16:21 IST

Shamsi was seen sledging Kohli during the latter's 35-run innings in the 4th ODI at St. George's Park. Not one to forget things quickly, Kohli indulged in some banter when Shamsi was at the crease.

Virat Kohli sledged Tabraiz Shamsi during South Africa's innings. © AFP

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates Virat Kohli and Tabraiz Shamsi had a go at each other during India's 73-run win over South Africa on Tuesday. Shamsi was seen sledging Kohli during the latter's 36-run innings in the 4th ODI at St. George's Park. Not one to forget things quickly, Kohli indulged in some banter when Shamsi was at the crease."Chest pad? Shammo (Shamsi), you have a chest pad on?," the stump mic picked up Kohli as saying when Shamsi was facing Kuldeep Yadav. Kohli's tactics worked, as Shamsi, attempting a big hit, was dismissed on the very next ball.

The South African was also 'sledged' by fans on Twitter for his poor show that included dropping Rohit Sharma on 96.

"It's a wonderful feeling to have created some history," said Kohli describing the win as a "complete performance" by his team.

"The guys really got stuck in, with the bat and the ball and in the field as well."

With the series won, using only 12 of India's 17-man squad, Kohli said: "We want to win 5-1 but there might be a scenario to give a few (other) guys a chance."

(With inputs from AFP)

