India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma Hits Back At Media After Match-Winning Hundred

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who scored a series-winning hundred in the 5th ODI against South Africa, hit back at his critics in the media during the post-match press conference. "I got out in three matches only, how can you say form is bad after three matches? You guys put people in good form after one match, and if somebody doesn't have three good matches, you say he is in bad form," Rohit said after his first major innings in three tours of South Africa.

"In 2013 it was different. I had just turned into an opener from a middle-order batsman. The way I am batting now, it has evolved a lot. Whatever happened before 2013 and in 2013, forget about that," he added, referring to his poor past record in South Africa.

Rohit said it was just not fair to declare anybody a failure or success on the basis of two or three performances.

"I admit the first three matches weren't great but that happens with everybody. But I was in a good frame of mind, I was batting well in the nets and there was no pattern to my dismissals. That happens in every cricketer's career," the stylish right-hander said.

Rohit (115) struck a pivotal knock in India's 73-run triumph, which gave the side an unassailable 4-1 lead in the six-match series.

The inconsequential sixth ODI is scheduled to be held on February 16 in Centurion. The hundred came at a crucial juncture for Rohit, who had drawn flak for his indifferent run so far.

In fact, the right-hander improved a rather pitiful record in South Africa with his 17th ODI ton. He had scored only 40 runs in the first four games.

The 30-year-old said just as one or two failures don't define him, one hundred cannot make him complacent.

"My hundred has gone now and in the next game I play, the hundred I scored isn't going to matter much.