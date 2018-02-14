Kagiso Rabada Found Guilty Of Breaching ICC Code of Conduct, Fined 15 Percent Of Match Fees

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has been fined 15 percent of his match fee and received one demerit point after he was found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the fifth One-Day International (ODI) against India in Port Elizabeth. Rabada now has five demerit points on his disciplinary record after receiving three demerit points against Sri Lanka in a One-Day International on 8 February 2017 and one demerit point during the Lord's Test against England on 7 July 2017.

Rabada, after dismissing India opener Shikhar Dhawan in the eight over of the fifth ODI, waved at the departing batsman and also made a comment which could have resulted in a reaction from the batsman.

Following his action, the 22-year-old bowler was charged by the on-field umpires Ian Gould and Shaun George, third umpire Aleem Dar and fourth umpire Bongani Jele under article 2.1.7, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an International Match".

"Rabada admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing," an ICC release said.

Rabada, after his accumulated demerit points reached four following the Lord's breach, was subsequently suspended from the Trent Bridge Test against England