Watch: Virat Kohli's Six That Got The Cricketing World Talking

Virat Kohli continued his superb form, scoring his 46th fifty in the 4th ODI against South Africa. The India captain dominated the Proteas bowling attack from the moment he got to the crease. Kohli, who has hit two centuries in the series already, played some exquisite shots as he stitched together a 158-run partnership with opener Shikhar Dhawan. Kohli's 75-run knock comprised seven fours and a six, which a section of the fans described as the 'shot of the series'. The 29-year-old, who rarely hits the ball in the air, walked down the pitch on the third ball of 17th over to clobber Lungi Ngidi for a massive six. The pacer's good length ball outside off was launched straight back over his head and the sight screen by Kohli.