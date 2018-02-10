India vs South Africa, 4th ODI: After Rohit Sharma's 4th Straight Flop, Twitter Is Unsparing

India opener Rohit Sharma's woes with the bat continued after he was dismissed cheaply in the fourth ODI against South Africa on Saturday. The stylish right-hander was removed by Kagiso Rabada in the 4th over of India's innings. The pacer took a difficult catch off his own bowling to send Rohit back to the pavilion for 5. The Mumbai batsman has struggled in the ongoing ODI series, scoring 20 at Durban, 15 at Centurion and 0 at Cape Town. Rohit didn't exactly set the Test series on fire, scoring 78 runs in four outings. Given his form in 2017, Rohit's performances on the current tour have come as a disappointment to several fans.