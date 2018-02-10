India vs South Africa, 4th ODI: After Rohit Sharma's 4th Straight Flop, Twitter Is Unsparing

India opener Rohit Sharma's woes with the bat continued after he was dismissed cheaply in the fourth ODI against South Africa on Saturday. The stylish right-hander was removed by Kagiso Rabada in the 4th over of India's innings. The pacer took a difficult catch off his own bowling to send Rohit back to the pavilion for 5. The Mumbai batsman has struggled in the ongoing ODI series, scoring 20 at Durban, 15 at Centurion and 0 at Cape Town. Rohit didn't exactly set the Test series on fire, scoring 78 runs in four outings. Given his form in 2017, Rohit's performances on the current tour have come as a disappointment to several fans.
The Twitterati trolled Rohit for his string of low scores.
In last 4 ODI..Rohit Sharma scored less than his Jersey No#INDvsSA— 18?? (@Crichipster) February 10, 2018
Rohit Sharma carrying Rohit in SA. #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/2rLYDkIGNO— Nikhil ?? (@CricCrazyNIKS) February 10, 2018
Even Khaya Zondo is scoring more runs than Rohit Sharma ????— Abhishek ???? #408 (@ImAbhishek7_) February 10, 2018
Minimum conditions required for Rohit Sharma to hit a Century!— ????????????! (@Nautankibaba) February 10, 2018
1. Eden Garden
2. Running-Out Kohli
3. Wife's Birthday
4. Wedding Anniversary
5. Karva Chauth
6. Valentines Day
South Africa's national anthem lasts longer than Rohit Sharma's innings.— ???? ?????? (@Badka_Bokrait) February 10, 2018
Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat in the fourth one-dayer -- the Pink ODI dedicated for raising awareness about breast cancer.
Already 3-0 up in the the six-match ODI series, India were forced to make one change to their playing XI with Shreyas Iyer replacing an injured Kedar Jadhav.
For the hosts struggling with the loss of key players to injuries, star batsman AB de Villiers returned to the playing XI after recovering from a finger injury, replacing Khaya Zondo while leg-spinner Imran Tahir made way for paceman Morne Morkel.
(With inputs from IANS)