 
don't
miss
All Sports
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa, 4th ODI: Get Ready To Witness 'A Sea Of Pink' At Wanderers

Updated: 09 February 2018 23:14 IST

The fourth ODI will be played in pink jerseys to raise awareness about the breast cancer, and for the benefit of those suffering from the fatal disease.

India vs South Africa, 4th ODI: Get Ready To Witness 'A Sea Of Pink' At Wanderers
The South African team will wear pink jerseys in the fourth ODI © Twitter

A depleted South Africa side have something to cheer about ahead of the fourth One-day International of the series against India. The Wanderers ODI will be played in pink jerseys to raise awareness about the breast cancer, and for the benefit of those suffering from the fatal disease. The history favours the Proteas as they have never lost a 'Pink ODI'. They have played five ODIs in pink and are undefeated in their change strip. That includes a match against India in December 2013, which they won by 141 runs. The hashtag #PitchUpInPink will be used to get South Africans into the spirit of the occasion.

Thousands of people are expected to witness this match and even the spectators are encouraged to come in pink attire to show their support for the breast cancer. On social media, the #PitchUpPink hashtag is trending with the Cricket South Africa strongly promoting the campaign and requesting to show support and raise awareness. Even their logo has been changed to the pink colour.

AB De Villiers, who is making a comeback after injury, has a handsome record on Pink Days. In 2015, he had smashed 149 off just 44 balls against the West Indies. In 2013, when India were first part of this Pink Day celebration, de Villiers had scored 77 off 47 balls. South Africa had amassed 358/4 on a Wanderers' wicket full of pace and bounce, and India had lost by 141 runs.

India lead the six-match ODI series 3-0 and a win in Johannesburg will give them their maiden ODI series triumph on South African soil. A fourth straight win over the Proteas will also cement India's No.1 spot in the ICC ODI Team Rankings. Captain Kohli is in the form of his life and has already notched up two centuries in the three ODIs played so far and will look to continue in the same vein.

The closest India came to a series win in South Africa was in 2010-11, when under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, they shot into a 2-1 lead only to lose the five-match series 2-3.

Topics : India South Africa Abraham Benjamin de Villiers South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • South Africa have never lost in Pink ODIs
  • They have played 5 matches in pink jersey
  • India are 3-0 up in the six-match series
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Fit-Again AB de Villiers Returns To SA Squad For Remaining Three ODIs
India vs South Africa: Fit-Again AB de Villiers Returns To SA Squad For Remaining Three ODIs
Highlights, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)
Highlights, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Highlights: India Crush SA By 9 Wickets, Take 2-0 Lead In Series
India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Highlights: India Crush SA By 9 Wickets, Take 2-0 Lead In Series
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 05 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.