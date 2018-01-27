 
don't
miss
All Sports
South Africa vs India 2018

Virat Kohli Praises Bowlers For Taking 60 Wickets After India Steal Thrilling Victory

Updated: 27 January 2018 23:56 IST

The bowlers was the biggest positive; we haven't done 60 wickets in the past. We want to correct certain mistakes, Kohli said.

Virat Kohli Praises Bowlers For Taking 60 Wickets After India Steal Thrilling Victory
Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates after a fall of wicket. © BCCI

India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday heaped praise on his bowling department for their gritty performance in the third and the final Test match against South Africa at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. India had already conceded the three-match Test series and were playing for their pride in the final match. While the famed Indian batting line-up, barring Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli in India's second innings, failed to withstand the incredible South African pace battery, Indian pacers -- Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah -- were the highlight of the South African tour. After the Men in Blue clinched a thrilling 63-run victory in Johannesburg Test, Kohli said that the bowlers were the biggest positive.

"The bowlers was the biggest positive; we haven't done 60 wickets in the past. We want to correct certain mistakes. That lower-order showed character. This win feels great. As batsmen, if we can think about countering conditions better, we can do away from home."

"We required some character on a pitch that was very difficult but our guys showed great guts. Batting first didn't go down well with a lot of people. Hats off to the team for showing character after the series was gone," he said.

Dean Elgar and Hashim Amla scored fifties as South Africa dominated the first session on day 4 but Kohli said he was confident that it would be difficult for the hosts to come back if they start losing wickets.

"It's a funny game. You think of many ways to get batsmen out. Amla and Elgar played well. In pressure situations, when wickets go down in Test cricket, it's very difficult to come back," he said.

His South African counterpart Faf du Plessis said his team was sloppy and were completely outplayed by India in the third Test.

"I think India outplayed us in this Test. We didn't take our chances. We were just sloppy. From the bowling point of view, we weren't consistent with the previous Tests. From a fielding point of view, we were just average compared to Centurion," he said.

"India were the better team. It was a surprise how the surface played this morning. Once we got through that, Elgar and Hashim (had a) great partnership together. But the wicket tells you that the bowlers tend to do a bit more.

"We are disappointed to lose the Test. But if you had asked me 2-1 before the series, I'd have taken it hands down. India is a fantastic side. We played very good cricket throughout the series and are the deserved series winners and I am very proud of my team."

Du Plessis said the series win will them a lot of confidence going into the one-day series.

"There's a lot of limited-overs cricket against a very good Indian side and then we have the Australia series. So we take a lot of confidence from the test series win."

Pacer Vernon Philander, who was adjudged the Player of the Series, said: "Sorry we couldn't win this one, but happy with my performances. We'd have loved to pull this one off too, was my 50th Test, but India played better. I will probably take a week's break and prepare for a tough series coming up against Australia."

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who scalped four wickets and scored 30 and 33 in the two innings, was adjudged the Player of the Match.

"I'm happy with my performance. Whenever I get a chance, I try to do well. It came off at the right moment. I enjoy batting when it comes to Tests. I tried to stay for as much as possible and runs came. Amazing track to bowl on. Few awkward balls but overall it was a good wicket."

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : India South Africa Virat Kohli South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The bowlers was the biggest positive, said Kohli
  • Hats off to the team for showing character, said Kohli
  • Faf du Plessis said his team performed poorly
Related Articles
Dinesh Karthik Fills In For Parthiv Patel: India Benefit From New Rule
Dinesh Karthik Fills In For Parthiv Patel: India Benefit From New Rule
After Clinching Victory Against SA, India Retain ICC Test Championship Mace
After Clinching Victory Against SA, India Retain ICC Test Championship Mace
3rd Test: India Prove Mettle With Stunning 63-Run Victory Against South Africa
3rd Test: India Prove Mettle With Stunning 63-Run Victory Against South Africa
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 20 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.