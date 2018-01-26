India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Overtakes MS Dhoni, Sunil Gavaskar To Become Top Run-Scorer As Captain

Indian captain Virat Kohli plays a delivery square on the third day of the final Test against SA

Indian captain Virat Kohli plays a delivery square on the third day of the final Test against SA © BCCI

India captain Virat Kohli on Friday added another feather to his cap as he leapfrogged former India Test captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (3454 runs) to become the leading run-scorer in Tests as captain. Kohli achieved this feat during the third and final Test match against South Africa at the Wanderers. Team India is fighting tooth and nail in their second innings to put up a competitive total on board for the Proteas to chase. Captain Kohli played a decisive 41 off 79 balls on day three of the Test as he kept defying the South Africa pace battery with his beautiful skill set. While doing so Kohli also surpassed former India Test captains Sunil Gavaskar (3449), Mohammad Azharuddin (2856) and Sourav Ganguly (2561).

The 29-year-old batsman, who is not having a dream run in the Test series, scored 3456 runs to top the list. So far, Kohli has 5554 runs from 66 matches so far, having scored 2062 runs from 19 Tests in India and 1394 runs from 16 games on tour as captain.

Kohli, who was looking in great touch, was castled by Kagiso Rabada in the 50th over of the match. Rabada bowled a good length delivery, the ball hit a crack and cut back in sharply only to go through Kohli's defense and crash into the top of the off-stump.

However, Kohli hit a magnificent 153 at Centurion in India's first innings in the ongoing series.

While India has already lost the three-match Test series, captain Kohli would hope to get a result in order to prevent a whitewash.

Ahead of the third Test at Wanderers, Kohli had said that the Johannesburg has been a special venue for them. India have never lost at Wanderers in four Tests, which includes a thrilling draw in 2013.