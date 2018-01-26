 
don't
miss
All Sports
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: No One Blamed Pitch When Amla Hit 60 Runs, Says Ajinkya Rahane

Updated: 26 January 2018 23:41 IST

Rahane said that no one blamed the pitch when South African batsman Hashim Amla scored 60-odd runs during the first innings.

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: No One Blamed Pitch When Amla Hit 60 Runs, Says Ajinkya Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot on the third day of the final Test against South Africa © BCCI

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said that no one blamed the pitch when South African batsman Hashim Amla scored 60-odd runs during the first innings. The third day of the third Test between South Africa and India was called-off early after a long discussion by the match umpires with the respective team captains following the incident where a back of a length delivery from Jasprit Bumrah hit Deal Elgar on his helmet. Umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould had consulted earlier because of unusual bounce and deviation on a pitch which former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar described as "dangerous". 

After Elgar was struck late in the afternoon by a sharply lifting delivery from India's Jasprit Bumrah, match referee Andy Pycroft joined the umpires on the field and the third day of the third and final Test was halted. South Africa, set 241 to win, were 17 for one.

"New ball is challenging but you cannot call it dangerous, When Amla got 60, no one talked about the pitch. Everybody talked about how he played," the Mumbai batsman told reporters. 

"I hope Elgar is fine, but I don't think pitch is too dangerous. I don't know what the ICC is going to do, but as a team our focus is to get on with the game," Rahane added.

(With IANS Inputs)

Topics : India South Africa South Africa vs India 2018 Hashim Mahomed Amla Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rahane said that no one blamed the pitch when Amla scored 60 runs
  • The third day was called-off early due to a poor pitch
  • Elgar was hit thrice during the duration of the play
Related Articles
Highlights, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)
Highlights, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)
Highlights: India (Ind) vs (SA) South Africa
Highlights: India (Ind) vs (SA) South Africa
India vs South Africa, Highlights, 3rd Test, Day 1: SA 6/1 At Stumps, Trail India By 181 Runs
India vs South Africa, Highlights, 3rd Test, Day 1: SA 6/1 At Stumps, Trail India By 181 Runs
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 20 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.