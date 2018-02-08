India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal Could Be The 'Massive X Factor' In 2019 World Cup, Says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli powered India to a huge win against South Africa on Wednesday but the contribution of the wrist spinners--Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal--can't be overlooked. The Indian wristies picked four wickets apiece to bundle South Africa out for a meagre 179, helping the visitors go 3-0 up in the six-match series. Kohli has openly expressed his fondness for them and feels that they will prove to be a 'massive X-factor' in the 2019 ICC World Cup.
"I don't have words to explain this. Credit to them. Both have been working hard on their game. Both are very brave in terms of how they bowl and the kind of fields they want as well," he said.
"In these conditions now and we are going to play the World Cup away from home, that I think is going to be the massive X-factor for us," the skipper added.
Chahal and Yadav have so far accounted for 21 wickets between them at an average of 9.05, in the three matches so far, prompting Kohli to admit that the duo are gradually making a strong case to feature in the five-day format.
"Those are things that are quite a bit away from now," Kohli said when asked of the Test chances of Yadav and Chahal, especially away from home. "Look they are obviously making a very strong case for themselves, bowling in these conditions and making breakthroughs like we haven't seen before," Kohli said.
"It's outstanding to see two guys just totally spinning a web around the opposition. There doesn't seem to be a way out at all. It's unbelievable. Taking eight wickets today. Outstanding," the skipper further added.
(With IANS inputs)