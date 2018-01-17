India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Virender Sehwag Tweets Funny GIF As He Hopes For Rain

The Indian cricket team has lost three wickets in the second innings of the 2nd Test at Centurion, needing 252 more runs to win the match and they virtually need a miracle to pull it off from here. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on Wednesday tweeted a funny GIF from the Aamir Khan starrer 'Lagaan', where the actor is hoping for a rain in a drought hit village. Sehwag believes that the Virat Kohli-led team can only save the Test match if the rain gods come to India's rescue. "India have to hope for this today in Centurion," Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

India have to hope for this today in Centurion ! pic.twitter.com/IBbOWnvGrp — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 17, 2018

Hosts South Africa yet again rattled the Indian batting top order with their ferocious bowling as the visitors stared at a series defeat at the close of the fourth day. Murali Vijay (9), Lokesh Rahul (4) and captain Virat Kohli (5) were dismissed cheaply in the final session of day as India were reduced to 35 for 3 from 23 overs at stumps while chasing 287 for a win, which will be the highest ever at this venue if successful.

Debutant Lungi Ngidi grabbed the wickets of Kohli and Rahul while Kagiso Rabada dismissed Vijay to rock the Indian second innings and place South Africa in a commanding position of clinching the three-match series with one Test to go in Johannesburg from January 24.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Parthiv Patel were batting on 11 and 5 respectively at the close of the day's play after an extended final session.

The visitors now need 252 more runs on the final day on Wednesday to win the Test with seven second innings wickets in hand. It will be a tall task, if not an impossible one, for India as 249 is the highest total chased down successfully by any side at the Centurion, a feat achieved by England in 2000.