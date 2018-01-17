 
South Africa vs India 2018

India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Twitterati Blast Indian Cricket Board, Virat Kohli For Dismal Performance

Updated: 17 January 2018 17:41 IST

The social media went on the offensive after India's second big defeat at the hands of South Africa.

South Africa celebrate the dismissal of Hardik Pandya. © BCCI

India were blown away by a formidable South African team as they lost the second Test by a margin of 135 runs at Centurion on Wednesday. After the 72-run loss in the opening Test, the margin got bigger as the hosts snatched a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. This defeat means India's nine series winning streak came to a halt. For India, Rohit Sharma (47) scored the highest as the Men in Blue folded for 151 on Day 5. For South Africa, debutant Lungi Ngidi scalped six wickets and was adjudged as the man of the match. Following India's drubbing, Twitterati vented their anger at the Indian cricket board, Kohli and the players for their dismal performance.

The defeat ended the aura of invincibility that the Indian team had attained in the last one year, thanks largely to big wins registered in friendly sub-continental dustbowls.

From team selection to shot selection, to running between the wickets to the absence of sheer grit, India were left pondering quite a few issues at the end of just their second Test away from the sub-continent in more than a year.

On the other hand, the South Africans showed just why their pace attack is considered the most fearsome in the world. A testament to the quality was Ngidi, who became only the sixth Protea pacer to pick a five-wicket haul in his debut Test.

Lance Klusener (8/62 vs India in 1996), Charles Langeveldt (5/46 vs England in 2005), Vernon Philander (5/15 vs Australia in 2011), Merchant de Lange (7/81 vs Sri Lanka in 2011) and Kyle Abbott (7/29 vs Pakistan in 2013) are part of the illustrious club.

Indian, in contrast, embarrassed themselves yet again after a poor show by the Indian batters.

The third and the final Test starts on January 24 on Johannesburg.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : India South Africa Virat Kohli South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • India lost the second Test by 135 runs
  • Lungi Ngidi scalped six wickets
  • South Africa are 2-0 up in the 3-match Test series
