India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Twitterati Blast Indian Cricket Board, Virat Kohli For Dismal Performance

India were blown away by a formidable South African team as they lost the second Test by a margin of 135 runs at Centurion on Wednesday. After the 72-run loss in the opening Test, the margin got bigger as the hosts snatched a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. This defeat means India's nine series winning streak came to a halt. For India, Rohit Sharma (47) scored the highest as the Men in Blue folded for 151 on Day 5. For South Africa, debutant Lungi Ngidi scalped six wickets and was adjudged as the man of the match. Following India's drubbing, Twitterati vented their anger at the Indian cricket board, Kohli and the players for their dismal performance.