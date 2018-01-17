India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Twitterati Blast Indian Cricket Board, Virat Kohli For Dismal Performance

India were blown away by a formidable South African team as they lost the second Test by a margin of 135 runs at Centurion on Wednesday. After the 72-run loss in the opening Test, the margin got bigger as the hosts snatched a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. This defeat means India's nine series winning streak came to a halt. For India, Rohit Sharma (47) scored the highest as the Men in Blue folded for 151 on Day 5. For South Africa, debutant Lungi Ngidi scalped six wickets and was adjudged as the man of the match. Following India's drubbing, Twitterati vented their anger at the Indian cricket board, Kohli and the players for their dismal performance.
#SAvIND @imVkohli @RaviShastriOfc @BCCI— Nitesh (@niteshnepa) January 17, 2018
Keep givin Odi Specialist Rohit Sharma chances 2 perform in Tests n ruin d career of our vice captain @ajinkyarahane88
Only in India a Vice Captain in test cn be replaced by a ODI specialist jus to prove the captain and the coach right!
@BCCI @BCCI_Tv What role model you have selected as the captain of @IndianCricketTm ? He only gives lip service. Ghar mei Sher foreign mei bheegi billi.. @imVkohli has no plan or strategy for overseas tours, I bet. 2018 Eng also seems doomed for Team India #BCCI #savsind #INDvSA— MEHUL RATHOD (@mehul710) January 17, 2018
#IndvSA— Harish (@moovbuff) January 17, 2018
Dear @BCCI ,how long will u embarass us by scheduling overseas tours?This team looks listless.We are fit to do only #lungi dance at home.Kindly invite the srilankan team again.We wl be happy.cancel rest of the tour pl.@sumanthraman @imVkohli
When mohd.shami is the 2nd highest scorer in the batting line !!! Iss team ka kya hoga ?— smruti ranjan (@srpattnaik1985) January 17, 2018
Same old ...same old . Isn't it ?@Sir_akashchopra #SAvIND
India posted 151 on board.— Prasen Singh (@prasensingh272) January 17, 2018
Can't tell if thatvis there score or "Shagun" for the next match..#SAvIND
@BCCI plz try to shorten the England test series from 5 to 3 tests & cramp up a test series with Windies or SL home/away #SAvIND— Abhijith S (@Abhi_mania) January 17, 2018
#SAvIND looks like Indian players were in hurry to finish the match and enjoy vacation..— ??IAMwhoIAM?? (@SureshVC007) January 17, 2018
#SAvIND Indian team has no clue how to manage the big South African batting and bowling line up. Confidence is good but over confidence not... best of luck team lndia for one day series.— Rajdip Banik (@banik_rajdip) January 17, 2018
Will India win against srilanka in South Africa?#JustAsking #SAvIND #INDvSA@imVkohli @ImRo45— Shyam Sunder (@shyam_sunder_ch) January 17, 2018
The defeat ended the aura of invincibility that the Indian team had attained in the last one year, thanks largely to big wins registered in friendly sub-continental dustbowls.
From team selection to shot selection, to running between the wickets to the absence of sheer grit, India were left pondering quite a few issues at the end of just their second Test away from the sub-continent in more than a year.
On the other hand, the South Africans showed just why their pace attack is considered the most fearsome in the world. A testament to the quality was Ngidi, who became only the sixth Protea pacer to pick a five-wicket haul in his debut Test.
Lance Klusener (8/62 vs India in 1996), Charles Langeveldt (5/46 vs England in 2005), Vernon Philander (5/15 vs Australia in 2011), Merchant de Lange (7/81 vs Sri Lanka in 2011) and Kyle Abbott (7/29 vs Pakistan in 2013) are part of the illustrious club.
Indian, in contrast, embarrassed themselves yet again after a poor show by the Indian batters.
The third and the final Test starts on January 24 on Johannesburg.
(With PTI inputs)