My 150 Means Nothing: Top Quotes From Kohli's Fiery Press Conference

Test debutant Lungi Ngidi sensationally bowled South Africa to a series-clinching win on Wednesday, taking six for 39 as India were beaten by 135 runs on the fifth day of the second Test. Ngidi, 21, did much of the damage as India lost seven wickets in an extended morning's play at SuperSport Park and were bowled out for 151 after resuming at 35 for three. Talking about India's dismal performance, Kohli said that they have let themselves down as the Indian batsmen failed to come up with the goods even after the bowlers have done their job. India lost the first Test by 72 runs at Newlands, Cape Town. During the conference, scribes once again raised questions on the player's selection and the best playing XI Kohli could've fielded during the Test match.

Here are his top 10 quotes We failed to get a good partnership and take lead. We have let ourselves down. The bowlers have done the job but the batsmen have let the team down We have not come here to play the way we have done. I'm not going to sit here and try to comfort anyone. We need to be hard on ourselves. We need to ask ourselves if we are giving 120 per cent for the team every time we bowl a ball or play a ball or field a ball. I want to leave everything on the field. That's the way I play. 150-odd runs (for himself) means nothing now that we have lost the series. If we had won, even a 30 would have mattered more. As a team, you want to win collectively. If we had won this, was this the best 11? We don't decide the 11 according to results. You are telling me that you could have played the best 11. You tell me the best 11 and we will play that I am saying the loss obviously hurts but you make one decision and you got to back it. We don't sit here and say if you will fail in one game, you are not good enough to be at this level. Didn't we lose in India when we had the best 11 there? How many Test matches have we won out of 34? How many have we won? How many have we won? 21 wins (20 actually). Two losses. How many draws? Does it matter? Wherever we play we try to do our best. I'm here to answer your questions, not to fight with you Look, we have to believe that we are the best side. Even when we came here, if you don't have the belief that you can win the series here, there is no point coming here. We have not come here just to participate. And answering your question, how many times did South Africa come into the game in India? Whoever is picked should be good enough to do the job for the team. That is why we have got such a big squad. They are good enough to be at this level but you need to do that collectively as a team. You can't pinpoint and say which is the best 11. We have played with teams in the past which have looked really strong and lost A lot was spoken about Bhuvi but (Mohd) Shami performed in this game. So now no one is talking about that. It's all about whoever goes out on the field and performs. We obviously look at the conditions and we decide as a management group and the captain myself sitting together, that what is the best eleven that we can take on the field We tried but we weren't good enough, especially in the fielding department. That's why they (South Africa) are the winner (With inputs from agencies)