South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 5: Lungi Ngidi Claims Six Wickets As India Suffer Series Loss

Updated: 17 January 2018 16:05 IST

India were dismissed for 151 runs in the 2nd innings to lose the Centurion Test and the series.

Lungisani Ngidi returned with figures of 6 for 39 in the second innings. © BCCI

India collapsed to a big 135-run defeat as they could not handle the searing pace of debutant South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi and collapsed for 151 runs on the fifth day of the 2nd Test at Centurion, handing the hosts an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series. Ngidi returned figures of 6/39 as the Indian batsmen had no answer to his pace and bounce. Under-fire Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with 47 runs as the visitors, resuming at 35/3 overnight, were bundled out without a semblance of a fight in the extended pre-lunch session. Kagiso Rabada claimed three wickets.

India got off to the worst possible start in the Day 5 morning when overnight batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was run out for 19, becoming the first Indian batsman ever to be run out in both innings of a Test match.

India could not recover from the reverse and collapsed spectacularly.

Ngidi, who had claimed one wicket in the first innings, was practically unplayable in the second and made early breakthroughs on Day 4, when he claimed KL Rahul and the crucial wicket of skipper Virat Kohli.

He was back in action on Wednesday morning and took care of Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Rabada had the wickets of Murali Vijay, Parthiv Patel and Rohit Sharma.

The 3rd and last Test of the series will be played at Johannesburg from January 24.

Topics : India South Africa Virat Kohli Francois du Plessis SuperSport Park, Centurion South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • Lungi Ngidi returned figures of 6 for 39
  • India lost the second Test by 135 runs
  • South Africa have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-Test series
India vs South Africa: Ajit Wadekar Blames Lack Of Time To 'Acclimatise' For Loss Against Proteas
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli's Wicket Was Special, Says Lungi Ngidi
If Hardik Pandya Makes Silly Mistakes, Don't Compare Him With Me: Kapil Dev
