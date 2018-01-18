India vs South Africa: Fans Blast 'Arrogant' Virat Kohli After Heated Press Conference

India cricket captain Virat Kohli delivered a fiery press conference after India were beaten by South Africa in the second Test at Centurion's SuperSport Park on Wednesday. Given India's performance in the two Tests, Kohli's tone and tenor at the post-match media interaction did not go down well with Indian fans. "What is the best 11?" snapped Kohli when asked if India played the best combination in 'sub-continental' conditions at Centurion," Kohli shot back when a reporter questioned him about the best playing XI. "How many Test matches have we won out of 34? How many have we won? How many have we won? 21 wins (20 actually). Two losses. How many draws? Does it matter? Wherever we play we try to do our best. I'm here to answer your questions, not to fight with you," countered Kohli when asked having different teams in all the Test matches he has captain.