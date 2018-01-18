 
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: Fans Blast 'Arrogant' Virat Kohli After Heated Press Conference

Updated: 18 January 2018 16:10 IST

Kohli was unsparing in his analysis after India's streak of nine successive series wins was ended by Faf du Plessis' men.

Virat Kohli's fiery press conference did not go down well with Indian fans. © AFP

India cricket captain Virat Kohli delivered a fiery press conference after India were beaten by South Africa in the second Test at Centurion's SuperSport Park on Wednesday. Given India's performance in the two Tests, Kohli's tone and tenor at the post-match media interaction did not go down well with Indian fans. "What is the best 11?" snapped Kohli when asked if India played the best combination in 'sub-continental' conditions at Centurion," Kohli shot back when a reporter questioned him about the best playing XI.  "How many Test matches have we won out of 34? How many have we won? How many have we won? 21 wins (20 actually). Two losses. How many draws? Does it matter? Wherever we play we try to do our best. I'm here to answer your questions, not to fight with you," countered Kohli when asked having different teams in all the Test matches he has captain.

Kohli's combative nature at the press conference surprised quite a few fans, who accused him of being arrogant.

Test debutant Lungi Ngidi sensationally bowled South Africa to a series-clinching win, taking six for 39 as India were beaten by 135 runs on the fifth day of the second Test.

Ngidi, 21, did much of the damage as India lost seven wickets in an extended morning's play at SuperSport Park and were bowled out for 151 after resuming at 35 for three.

Kohli was unsparing in his analysis after India's streak of nine successive series wins was ended by Faf du Plessis' men.

(With inputs from AFP)

Topics : India South Africa Virat Kohli Cricket South Africa vs India 2018
Highlights
  • Kohli was in a combative mood at the press conference
  • Kohli scored 153 in the first innings of the 2nd Test
  • India are down 0-2 in the 3-match Test series
