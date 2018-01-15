India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3: Virat Kohli Kisses Wedding Ring After Crossing 150, Twitter In Awe

Virat Kohli raises his bat after his 150 against South Africa

Team Indian captain Virat Kohli led from the front with his 21st Test century to keep India in the hunt against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on the 3rd day of the 2nd Test. Kohli scored a gritty 153 to ensure the visiting team didn't concede a huge lead against the Proteas. What caught the eye of fans was his gesture after reaching his 150. The India skipper kissed his wedding ring after achieving the feat.

Kohli tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Bollywood star Anushka Sharma in Tuscany, Italy in December.

After reaching his landmark 150 in the 89th over off a Morne Morkel's delivery. Kohli then took off his helmet and then kissed the wedding ring. The Indian captain never made a secret of his love for Anushka and was in the headlines for his high-profile marriage and the subsequent wedding receptions.

Other than Kohli, Murali Vijay and Ravichandran Ashwin were the other batsmen who chipped in with important contributions off the bat. The other Indian batsmen yet again succumbed to the hosts' pacers.