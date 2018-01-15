India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 3: Virat Kohli Cracks Defiant Century To Keep Team Afloat

Virat Kohli led by example as he defied the South Africans to score his 21st Test century as he stood alone among the shambles of the Indian batting on Day 3 of the 2nd Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion, on Monday. Resuming at his overnight score of 85, Kohli led from the front to defy the home bowling to score the hundred, which also puts him on par with South African rival and Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers in the number of centuries.

This was Kohli's 11th century away from home and in the context of the current series and the circumstances surrounding it, possibly one of the most important of his career.

Kohli has been under fire for dropping medium-pacer Bhuvneswar Kumar from the playing XI for the Centurion Test, especially since he was the best bowler on display in the 1st Test at Cape Town.

The skipper has also been on the receiving end for continuing with Rohit Sharma in the middle-order while leaving out vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

He also got trolled on social media for his poor returns in the Cape Town Test, which also marked his return to cricket after his much-publicised marriage and subsequent parties.

Kohli has been defiant about how the team would be selected.