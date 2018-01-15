 
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 3: Sunil Gavaskar, In Commentary, Blasts Hardik Pandya After Shocking Run Out

Updated: 15 January 2018 15:25 IST

Before Pandya's dismissal, Kohli registered his 21st Test ton.Resuming at his overnight score of 85, Kohli led from the front to defy the home bowling to score the hundred, which also puts him on par with South African rival and Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers in the number of centuries.

Hardik Pandya was run out for 15 runs. © Twitter

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya came under severe criticism from Sunil Gavaskar after he gifted his wicket with a schoolboy error on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against South Africa at Centurion's SuperSport Park. Pandya pushed the ball down to mid-on and set off for a quick single. Kohli, correctly assessing the situation, sent him back. Despite Vernon Philander's direct hit, Pandya looked to have made it comfortably back into the crease. However, he failed to drag his bat across the line. The TV replay showed that his bat and foot were in the air. The South Africans could not believe their luck as a gutted Pandya walked back to the pavilion.

"Casual. No not just casual, that is unforgivable" said Gavaskar in commentary. Sanjay Manjrekar on the other hand described Pandya's attitude as "arrogant,". He also cited the example of legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar, whose confidence never translated to arrogance throughout his career.

Not just the commentators, fans too weren't impressed by Pandya's effort.

Before Pandya's dismissal, Kohli registered his 21st Test ton. Resuming at his overnight score of 85, Kohli led from the front to defy the home bowling to score the hundred, which also puts him on par with South African rival and Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers in the number of centuries.

This was Kohli's 11th century away from home and in the context of the current series and the circumstances surrounding it, possibly one of the most important of his career.

India South Africa SuperSport Park, Centurion Hardik Himanshu Pandya Cricket South Africa vs India 2018
Highlights
  • Pandya gifted his wicket to the South Africans
  • Pandya was run out for 15
  • Virat Kohli scored his 21st Test ton
