India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 3: Sunil Gavaskar, In Commentary, Blasts Hardik Pandya After Shocking Run Out

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya came under severe criticism from Sunil Gavaskar after he gifted his wicket with a schoolboy error on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against South Africa at Centurion's SuperSport Park. Pandya pushed the ball down to mid-on and set off for a quick single. Kohli, correctly assessing the situation, sent him back. Despite Vernon Philander's direct hit, Pandya looked to have made it comfortably back into the crease. However, he failed to drag his bat across the line. The TV replay showed that his bat and foot were in the air. The South Africans could not believe their luck as a gutted Pandya walked back to the pavilion.