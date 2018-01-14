 
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: After Cheteshwar Pujara's Run-Out, Twitterati Question Kohli's 'Intent' Comment

Updated: 14 January 2018 20:15 IST

During a press conference Virat Kohli had said, "At the same time, we need to have intent because the kind of bowling attack they have."

Morne Morkel celebrates after Cheteshwar Pujara is run-out. © AFP

Cheteshwar Pujara failed to open his account on the second day of the second Test against South Africa on Sunday. Coming into bat after KL Rahul departed, Pujara, looking to get off the mark quickly, guided a ball towards Lungi Ngidi at mid-on and took off for a run. A little misunderstanding with his partner, Murali Vijay, at the other end, saw Pujara falling short of the crease by miles as Ngidi took a shy at the stumps and the bails were dislodged. Following Pujara's dismissal, Twitter started trolling the batsman and also captain Virat Kohli for his 'intent' comment.

During a press conference Kohli had said, "At the same time, we need to have intent because the kind of bowling attack they have - especially on these pitches they get extra bounce and they get extra pace off the wicket - you can't be in a zone of not having intent and see off 35-40 overs."

"You can't just stand there and take whatever is coming your way and not have intent at all," Kohli had further added.

Here is what Twitter had to say about the unlikely Pujara run-out:

 

Ahead of the second Test, Kohli had spoken about the importance of keeping the bowler under pressure. "You might get out but it's important to keep coming at the bowler and making them feel, 'if you make an error I am going to score," Kohli had said.

This is also Pujara's fifth involvement in last six run-out dismissals of Indians in Test cricket. With this run-out, Pujara (5) has the record of most run-out dismissal in Test cricket since 2012.

Topics : India South Africa Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara Virat Kohli South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Highlights
  • Pujara was run-out for a duck in the second Test
  • Twitterati trolled Kohli for his 'intent' comment
  • South Africa are 1-0 up in the three-match Test series
