India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Pretty Easy Win In The End, Says JP Duminy

JP Duminy came good with the bat in the run chase in the second T20I vs India. © AFP

Captain JP Duminy and Heinrich Klaasen scored quick-fire half-centuries as South Africa beat India by six wickets in the second Twenty20 International at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday night. With this win, the three-match series is locked at 1-1 and the final T20I will be played in Cape Town on Saturday. Set a challenging target of 189, South Africa rode on Klaasen's 69 off 30 deliveries and skipper Duminy's unbeaten 64 off 40 balls to chase down the score in 18.4 overs. Talking about South Africa's win, Duminy said that it was a pretty easy win in the end and also asserted the fact that they treated the game as a semi-final.

"At the toss we spoke about this being a S/F. Way we started with the ball was exceptional. They gained momentum with the last five overs but our batsmen showed composure. Pretty easy win in the end," said Duminy at the post match presentation ceremony.

There was a slight drizzle during the match but the umpires decided to carry on with the game. Keeping in mind that rain can play spoilsport, South Africa went about their business in the run chase, keeping an eye on the DLS equation.

"We tried our utmost to keep with the DLS system. In the end, it worked in our favour because it gave us the freedom. It was raining a bit in our bowling innings as well," said Duminy.

South Africa picked up early wickets that helped them to put the brakes on the scoring. India still got to a score of 188 for 4 as Manish Pandey and MS Dhoni stitched together a 98-run fifth wicket stand but the South African batsmen were up to the task in chasing down the challenging total.

"We knew we had to set the tone with a good first over. They came at us a bit but it was key to pick wickets in the powerplay. To take down 189 was a pretty good effort. Certainly will be a good crowd for Cape Town. Hopefully we can put up a good spectacle," added Duminy.