 
don't
miss
All Sports
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal Dismantles South Africa With Five-For

Updated: 04 February 2018 16:57 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal was in his elements in the second ODI against South Africa as he returned with career best figures of 5 for 22.

India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal Dismantles South Africa With Five-For
Yuzvendra Chahal returned with career best figures of 5 for 22 against South Africa. © AFP

Yuzvendra Chahal was in his elements in the second ODI against South Africa as he returned with career best figures of 5 for 22 that helped India bowl out Proteas for 118 at Centurion. The South African batsmen had a hard time picking Chahal as the Indian leg-spinner used the wrong one to good effect along with the leg-break. Quinton de Kock was the first man to throw his wicket away to Chahal as he went for the pull but found the man at deep mid-wicket. Khaya Zondo was the next victim as Chahal bowled a beautiful leg-break, slowed it up and enticed Zondo to go for the big shot, who only got it as far as Pandya who juggled a bit but held on to the catch. JP Dunminy was the next man to go as Chahal trapped him right in front who was soon followed by Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel.

Chris Morris had little choice but to go for the big shot with South Africa nine down and not much on the board. Morris tried to go over the top but the turn did him in and he sliced it to the man at deep cover that helped Chahal get his first five-wicket haul in ODIs. Earlier, India won the toss and elected to field first. South Africa got off to a good start but lost wickets at regular intervals in the middle overs that helped India to put the brakes on the scoring. Kuldeep Yadav was impressive too with the ball as he picked up three wickets with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah returning with a wicket apiece.

Topics : India South Africa Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Jean Paul Duminy SuperSport Park, Centurion South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Yuzvendra Chahal picked up his first five-wicket haul
  • Chahal returned with figures of 5 for 22
  • South Africa were bowled out for 118
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav Can Turn The Ball On Any Surface, Says Virat Kohli
India vs South Africa: Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav Can Turn The Ball On Any Surface, Says Virat Kohli
2nd ODI: India Crush South Africa By 9 Wickets, Take 2-0 Lead In Series
2nd ODI: India Crush South Africa By 9 Wickets, Take 2-0 Lead In Series
Highlights, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)
Highlights, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 29 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.