Virender Sehwag Mocked PSU Banks In Cricket Tweet, 2 Bankers Shot Back
To the astonishment of players, spectators and commentators, the umpires stuck to the letter of the regulations, ordering a 40-minute lunch break before India could complete a comprehensive win to take a 2-0 lead in the six-match series.
Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Sunday was involved in a Twitter exchange with two public sector bank employees after he tweeted about the on-field umpires opting a lunch break with the Indian team just two runs away from a win against South Africa at the SuperSport Park. "Umpires treating Indian batsmen like PSU Bank treat customers. Lunch ke baad aana," he tweeted as the players walked off the pitch. Viru's tweet was retweeted over 7k times.
Umpires treating Indian batsmen like PSU Bank treat customers. Lunch ke baad aana #INDvSA— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 4, 2018
However, a couple of public sector bank employees replied to Sehwag's tweet.
Sir....bura maan Gaya main....I alwez..alwezzzz. saw ur matches @ Mohali....nd I'm a PSU bank officer...nd have alwez treated customers to their expectations...????— atul thakur (@atulthakur22) February 4, 2018
Bura na maan bhai. Tu exception hai. Most Sarkaari banks , infact most sarkaari departments don't care for the common man. The attitude is like Maai Baap , as if they are doing a favour if they do their job. https://t.co/CRfkuSQCEb— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 5, 2018
I work in PSU bank. We never ask our customers to come after lunchtime.— reshmi aneesh (@reshmikarottu) February 5, 2018
You are also an exception. Apart from lunch most others also have the excuse of server kharaab, printer nahi chal raha. Unfortunately hasn't changed in most sarkaari departments https://t.co/faeYzdyRBy— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 5, 2018
India bowled out South Africa for 118 and were 117 for one when the umpires took the players off the field.
India had been 93 for one after 15 overs at the scheduled break. In terms of the playing conditions, the umpires extended play by four overs or 15 minutes.
Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan completed the formality after the break.
(With inputs from AFP)