Virender Sehwag Mocked PSU Banks In Cricket Tweet, 2 Bankers Shot Back

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Sunday was involved in a Twitter exchange with two public sector bank employees after he tweeted about the on-field umpires opting a lunch break with the Indian team just two runs away from a win against South Africa at the SuperSport Park. "Umpires treating Indian batsmen like PSU Bank treat customers. Lunch ke baad aana," he tweeted as the players walked off the pitch. Viru's tweet was retweeted over 7k times.