2nd ODI: Lunch Called With India Just 2 Runs Away From Win Against South Africa, Twitter Astonished

India were just two runs away from victory against South Africa in the second ODI at Centurion when the on-field umpires called for lunch break leaving not only Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, but the entire cricket fraternity shocked. Kohli was bemused by the decision and left the field in disappointment. The umpires, Aleem Dar and Adrian Holdstock stuck to the law, forcing the players off. The argument could be that the extra fifteen minutes were granted without India reaching the winning total but many thought that common sense should have come into the picture and not the laws. The commentators Mike Haysman and Sunil Gavaskar were also very critical of the rigid ICC 'Playing Conditions' with players required to comeback for scoring two runs. Probably to make a point, India played a maiden over before Kohli got a couple to finish off the match.