2nd ODI: Lunch Called With India Just 2 Runs Away From Win Against South Africa, Twitter Astonished
India were just two runs away from victory against South Africa in the second ODI at Centurion when the on-field umpires called for lunch break leaving not only Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, but the entire cricket fraternity shocked.
India were just two runs away from victory against South Africa in the second ODI at Centurion when the on-field umpires called for lunch break leaving not only Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, but the entire cricket fraternity shocked. Kohli was bemused by the decision and left the field in disappointment. The umpires, Aleem Dar and Adrian Holdstock stuck to the law, forcing the players off. The argument could be that the extra fifteen minutes were granted without India reaching the winning total but many thought that common sense should have come into the picture and not the laws. The commentators Mike Haysman and Sunil Gavaskar were also very critical of the rigid ICC 'Playing Conditions' with players required to comeback for scoring two runs. Probably to make a point, India played a maiden over before Kohli got a couple to finish off the match.
Former cricketers were quick to react on Twitter.
Cricket is bloody bonkers ... Lunch break taken with 2 runs required for Victory ... Surely common sense comes into play !!!!!!!!! #SAvsIND— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 4, 2018
Mazaak ho gaya. #Lunch— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 4, 2018
Umpires treating Indian batsmen like PSU Bank treat customers. Lunch ke baad aana #INDvSA— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 4, 2018
Are You Serious??? Taking lunch with India needing 2 runs to win. Cricket is its own enemy. ???? #SAvIND— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 4, 2018
'Two' minutes of silence for your Sunday evening plans. #INDvSA— R P Singh (@RpSingh99) February 4, 2018
Twitterati were also left astonished with the bizarre decision.
Team India require 2 runs to win the 2nd ODI vs South Africa and umpires decide to take LUNCH!— Cricket24.com (@Cricket24_com) February 4, 2018
Bizzare! ?? #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/m7dk69h9po
With 2 runs to win, umpires call players off for lunch— Avishkar Goel (@its_avigoyal) February 4, 2018
ICC : pic.twitter.com/fFY0V5axg3
Ravi Shastri's Reaction When India Need Only 2 Runs To Win And They Go For Lunch Break. ?????? #SAvIND #SAvsIND #2ndODI Rohit Sharma 2nd ODI pic.twitter.com/4zK9YstyTm— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja_Real) February 4, 2018
That feeling when... it's your turn and the bank teller closes for lunch... #INDvsSA #SAvsIND 2nd ODI #whatajoke pic.twitter.com/W1EqrApxzw— Ramdomness (@csramachandran) February 4, 2018
Riding on Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav's magical wrist spin, Team India produced a dominant performance to beat South Africa by nine wickets in the second One-Day International (ODI) at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday. With this resounding win, India now lead the six-match series 2-0. Opting to field, the Indians rode on career best figures of Chahal and Kuldeep to bundle out South Africa for a meager 118 runs, the lowest ever ODI total at this venue. Chahal produced his best figures of 5/22 in ODIs while Yadav took three wickets for 20 runs. Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged a wicket apiece. Jean-Paul Duminy and Khaya Zondo were the highest scorers for the Proteas with 25 runs each.