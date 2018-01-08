 
don't
miss
All Sports
South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Vernon Philander Stars For Hosts In India's 72-Run Defeat At Newlands

Updated: 08 January 2018 20:55 IST

Vernon Philander led a truncated South African bowling attack with a fine display as he, along with Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada, helped the Proteas dismiss India for 135 to give the host a 72-run win and a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series.

India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Vernon Philander Stars For Hosts In India's 72-Run Defeat At Newlands
Vernon Philander claimed six wickets in India's 2nd innings to give South Africa 1-0 lead in the series. © AFP

Vernon Philander led a truncated South African bowling attack with a fine display as he, along with Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada, helped the hosts bowl out India for 135 in the second innings to give the hosts a 72-run win and a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series. India, chasing a target of 208, were done in by the persistent line and length of the Proteas fast bowlers. After dismissing South Africa for 130 in their second innings, India would have thought that they had more than a fighting chance to win the Newlands Test as they had to score 208 runs to win in two sessions and one full day.

However, Philander's ability to move the ball was just too much for the top and middle order to handle and the medium-pacer, with able help from the seam-up duo of Morkel and Rabada, made the Indian batsmen dance to his tunes.

India were looking good initially, with Murali Vijay using the DRS to his benefit twice. But once Shikhar Dhawan (16) and Vijay (13) departed, both with India's score on 30, the slide began and the South Africans kept gathering momentum.

The 32-run fourth-wicket stand between skipper Virat Kohli (28) and Rohit Sharma (10) gave India some hope before Philander took care of both.

Rabada then found the edge of first-innings half-centurion Hardik Pandya's bat and the match was effectively over.

Kohli was the only Indian batsman who looked like taking the attack to the South Africans but once he departed, trapped leg-before by Rabada, the writing was clear on the wall.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha fell for 8 at the stroke of tea to all but end India's chances of overhauling the target.

But after the second session, Ravichandran Ashwin (37) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (13) got together and managed to keep the South Africans at bay and give India an inkling of hope. 

The duo put on 49 runs for the eighth wicket to keep the visitors afloat. However, Philander had other ideas and removed Ashwin on the first ball of the 42nd over before dismissing Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah off consecutive balls in the same over to steer his team to victory.

Topics : India South Africa Virat Kohli Vernon Darryl Philander Ravichandran Ashwin Rohit Gurunath Sharma Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh Hardik Himanshu Pandya South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Vernon Philander claimed 6 wickets in India's 2nd innings
  • South Africa beat India by 72 runs in the first Test
  • South Africa lead three-match series 1-0
Related Articles
India Vs South Africa: Hosts On Top Despite Hardik Pandya's All-Round Show On Day 2
India Vs South Africa: Hosts On Top Despite Hardik Pandya's All-Round Show On Day 2
India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel Put Hosts On Top On Day 1
India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel Put Hosts On Top On Day 1
Vernon Philander Questions India's Claim Of Being Fully Prepared For South Africa Series
Vernon Philander Questions India's Claim Of Being Fully Prepared For South Africa Series
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 08 January 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.