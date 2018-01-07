India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Rain Washes Out Play On Day Three

The third day of the first Test between India and South Africa at Cape Town was washed out due to persistent rain without a ball being bowled on Sunday. The rain did not stop at all and only picked up as the scheduled start time of play approached. It did stop raining post-lunch. The groundsmen even got down to work, with the umpires looking around, and the super soppers were put to use in order to dry the field. However, rain played spoilsport as it returned again after in the afternoon. After lunch, the Indian team too arrived at the ground. To use up the day, a few players, as well as support staff, made their way to the indoor nets' facilities.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjay Bangar and Bharat Arun were spotted amongst the first bunch heading there.
Despite the loss of an entire day, the match is set for a result with two more days to come.
On day one, South Africa were bowled out for 286 runs in the first innings with Bhuvneshwar taking 4-87. India were reduced to 28/3 at stumps.
On day two, India finished with 209 runs in their first innings, surrendering a 77-run lead. South Africa were 65/2 at stumps with an overall lead of 142 runs. Hardik Pandya single-handedly kept his side in contention with 93 runs off 95 balls and then took 2-17 as well.
Dale Steyn, on his comeback to Test cricket, suffered a heartbreaking heel injury whilst bowling during the Indian first innings. He has been ruled out of the remainder of this Test, and the series as a result.
(With PTI inputs)