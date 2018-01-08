India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 4: Jasprit Bumrah Removes Faf du Plessis With An Unplayable Ball

Jasprit Bumrah bowled an excellent spell in the first session on Day 4.

Debutant Jasprit Bumrah produced arguably the ball of the Test match to dismiss South Africa captain Faf du Plessis early on Day 4 at Newlands, Cape Town. The angled delivery from Bumrah moved away, leaving Du Plessis in a rather awkward position. The ball brushed his glove and landed straight into Wriddhiman Saha's safe hands. Bumrah also got the wicket of Quinton de Kock to put India in a commanding position in the first session of the day.

Indian fans were thrilled with what they saw in the opening exchanges of Day 4.

Bumrah is on fire first Faf now De Cock two huge wicket boy's are on?? #IndvSA — ???? Gu? ?????? (@BeingFlicked) January 8, 2018

What a ball ?? Bumrah amazing delivery. 5 down. — Debadutta Samal (@DebuGerrard) January 8, 2018

Bumrah's ball to faf ?????????? — ??????????????? ?? (@selvakarthik86) January 8, 2018

Play on Sunday called off without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain.

The ground was almost covered with water due to the pouring rain, with no play possible at Newlands.

"It's official. Play has been called off! Play to resume at usual time tomorrow. Overs to be bowled on Day 4 & 5 - 98. That's all we have from here on Day 3 #SAvIND," BCCI wrote on Twitter.