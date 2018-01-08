India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 4: Jasprit Bumrah Removes Faf du Plessis With An Unplayable Ball
The ball brushed his glove and landed straight into Wriddhiman Saha's safe hands. Bumrah also got the wicket of Quinton de Kock to put India in a commanding position in the first session of the day.
Debutant Jasprit Bumrah produced arguably the ball of the Test match to dismiss South Africa captain Faf du Plessis early on Day 4 at Newlands, Cape Town. The angled delivery from Bumrah moved away, leaving Du Plessis in a rather awkward position. The ball brushed his glove and landed straight into Wriddhiman Saha's safe hands. Bumrah also got the wicket of Quinton de Kock to put India in a commanding position in the first session of the day.
Insane ball over in #SAvIND from Bumrah. pic.twitter.com/wYNAycOVZw— Robbie B (@cricketpunting) January 8, 2018
Indian fans were thrilled with what they saw in the opening exchanges of Day 4.
Bumrah is on fire first Faf now De Cock two huge wicket boy's are on?? #IndvSA— ???? Gu? ?????? (@BeingFlicked) January 8, 2018
What a ball ?? Bumrah amazing delivery. 5 down.— Debadutta Samal (@DebuGerrard) January 8, 2018
Bumrah's ball to faf ??????????— ??????????????? ?? (@selvakarthik86) January 8, 2018
Play on Sunday called off without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain.
The ground was almost covered with water due to the pouring rain, with no play possible at Newlands.
"It's official. Play has been called off! Play to resume at usual time tomorrow. Overs to be bowled on Day 4 & 5 - 98. That's all we have from here on Day 3 #SAvIND," BCCI wrote on Twitter.
At the end of the second day's play on Saturday, South Africa reached 65 for two in their second innings after bowling India out for 209 in their first innings.