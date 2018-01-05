 
don't
miss
All Sports
South Africa vs India 2018

India Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli Presents Jasprit Bumrah With His Test Cap

Updated: 05 January 2018 18:50 IST

Jasprit Bumrah was included in the line-up for the 1st Test with South Africa as India opted for five bowlers.

India Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli Presents Jasprit Bumrah With His Test Cap
Jasprit Bumrah received his Test cap from captain Virat Kohli. © BCCI

India's unorthodox pacer Jasprit Bumrah received his Test cap from his captain Virat Kohli ahead of the 1st Test of the three-match series with South Africa at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Friday. The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) uploaded a video where Kohli was seen presenting Bumrah his maiden Test cap. "Proud moment for @Jaspritbumrah93 as he receives his Test cap from #TeamIndia Skipper @imVkohli #FreedomSeries #SAvIND," BCCI's tweet read.

Bumrah's first Test scalp was South African batting star AB de Villiers, who scored 65 off 84 balls before being dismissed.

Bumrah, who made his ODI and T20I debut when Mahendra Singh Dhoni was skipper, has represented India in 31 ODIs and 32 T20Is, claiming 56 and 40 wickets respectively.

Kohli-led Team India will be aiming their first-ever Test series victory over South Africa in their backyard.

Earlier, South Africa had won the toss and opted to bat against India.

India decided to pick four fast bowlers including Hardik Pandya and the lone spinner in Ravichandran Ashwin. The other two quicks are Mohammad Shami and Bhuneshwar Kumar, leaving out Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.

Ajinkya Rahane was dropped and Rohit Sharma was included to bat at five in his place.

South Africa have picked four seamers including Dale Steyn and a spinner in Keshav Maharaj.

Topics : India South Africa Virat Kohli Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Jasprit Bumrah received his Test cap from captain Virat Kohli
  • Bumrah's first Test scalp was South African batting star AB de Villiers
  • Bumrah made his ODI and T20I debut when MS Dhoni was skipper
Related Articles
IPL Player Retention 2018: Mumbai Indians Retain Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya And Jasprit Bumrah
IPL Player Retention 2018: Mumbai Indians Retain Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya And Jasprit Bumrah
Spin Legend Erapalli Prasanna Hails Current Bowling Attack
Spin Legend Erapalli Prasanna Hails Current Bowling Attack
IPL Player Retention 2018: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL Player Retention 2018: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 31 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.