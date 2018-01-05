India Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli Presents Jasprit Bumrah With His Test Cap

India's unorthodox pacer Jasprit Bumrah received his Test cap from his captain Virat Kohli ahead of the 1st Test of the three-match series with South Africa at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Friday. The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) uploaded a video where Kohli was seen presenting Bumrah his maiden Test cap. "Proud moment for @Jaspritbumrah93 as he receives his Test cap from #TeamIndia Skipper @imVkohli #FreedomSeries #SAvIND," BCCI's tweet read.

Bumrah's first Test scalp was South African batting star AB de Villiers, who scored 65 off 84 balls before being dismissed.

Bumrah, who made his ODI and T20I debut when Mahendra Singh Dhoni was skipper, has represented India in 31 ODIs and 32 T20Is, claiming 56 and 40 wickets respectively.

Kohli-led Team India will be aiming their first-ever Test series victory over South Africa in their backyard.

Earlier, South Africa had won the toss and opted to bat against India.

India decided to pick four fast bowlers including Hardik Pandya and the lone spinner in Ravichandran Ashwin. The other two quicks are Mohammad Shami and Bhuneshwar Kumar, leaving out Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.

Ajinkya Rahane was dropped and Rohit Sharma was included to bat at five in his place.