India vs South Africa: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Brilliance Applauded by Hosts' Batting Coach

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced one of the memorable spells of new ball bowling on Friday as he reduced South Africa to 12/3 inside the first half hour of the opening Test at Newlands, Capetown. Bhuvneshwar wrecked havoc in the South African ranks with a remarkable spell made South Africa's batting coach want to leave the stadium. "Luckily our phones get taken away otherwise I would have been looking for an Uber to get back to the hotel," Dale Benkenstein said after the end of play on Day 1.

Bhuvneshwar gained appreciable movement off a well-grassed pitch to plunge the South African innings into deep trouble. Dean Elgar, South Africa's leading batsman during 2017, edged the third ball of the match to be caught behind by Wriddhiman Saha for nought. His opening partner, Aiden Markram, fell in Kumar's next over, leg before wicket for five, before Hashim Amla, on three, edged an attempted back foot drive and gave Saha a second catch.

"They are a quality bowling attack and at that stage I was sitting there wondering how we were going to score a run," said he added.

India started the day like the world champions they are according to the Test rankings, but their nearest challengers finished on top, with India staggering at 28 for three at the close -- losing skipper Virat Kohli for just five -- after bowling out the hosts for 286.

Counter-attacking batting, led by aggressive half-centuries by AB de Villiers and captain Faf du Plessis, and some wayward bowling by India enabled South Africa to make a reasonable total on a lively pitch before the South African fast bowlers struck.

Benkenstein praised "the class and genius of AB de Villiers and the tenacity of the captain".

De Villiers and Du Plessis put on 114 for the fourth wicket, with De Villiers in sparkling form as he hit 65 off 84 balls with 11 fours.

He showed intent from the start of his innings, hitting four fours off Kumar's fifth over.

"That one over from AB changed the game," said Benkenstein. "He made the bowlers worry about their lengths. That partnership got us back in the game and brought belief back in the change room."

Benkenstein, though, said South Africa were "very happy" after their four-man pace attack was unleashed for the last 51 minutes of play.

The De Villiers-Du Plessis partnership was followed by a sixth wicket stand of 60 off 54 balls from Quinton de Kock and Philander, and there were useful contributions from the tailenders.

"Those runs down the order in tough conditions were vital," said Benkenstein.