India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1: Anushka Sharma Roots For Virat Kohli And Team From The Stands At Newlands

Anushka Sharma joined the wives of Indian cricketers in the stands at Newlands on Friday as she cheered for husband Virat Kohli and his team on Day 1 of the 1st Test against South Africa. In photos that have gone viral, Anushka can be seen seated next to Shikhar Dhawan's wife Aesha. Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika sat a little further away from Anushka and Aesha. This is not the first time Anushka was present at a cricket match. She has previously been spotted in the stands during India's tour of Australia and at Indian Premier League matches as well.
India started strongly on opening but finished in disarray after a ferocious onslaught by the home team's fast bowlers.
India were 28 for three at the close -- with skipper Kohli amongst the victims -- after bowling out the hosts for 286.
It was a remarkable turnaround after South Africa had been reduced to 12 for three by Bhuvneshwar Kumar inside the first half hour.
Counter-attacking batting, led by aggressive half-centuries by AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis, and some wayward bowling by India enabled South Africa to make a reasonable total on a lively pitch.
Then the South African fast bowlers struck.
Vernon Philander had Murali Vijay caught at gully and four balls later Dale Steyn, playing his first Test match in more than a year, caught Shikhar Dhawan off his own bowling when Dhawan's attempted pull steepled high into the air.
The biggest prize fell to Morne Morkel, who came on as first change and produced a sharply-lifting delivery which Kohli edged to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock after making just five.
