India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane, Vice Captain, Dropped For Series Opener; Fans Shocked

The Indian cricket team on Friday made some interesting changes to the playing XI for the 1st Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri decided to drop vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, while Jasprit Bumrah was handed his Test debut for the series opener. The exclusion of Rahane, who hasn't been firing of late, left the fans perplexed. The Mumbai batsman has been a consistent performer for the team on overseas conditions in the last couple of years. Moreover, Rahane offers a safe pair of hands in the slip cordon, which has been a problem area for this Indian side. Several fans were of the opinion that Rahane should have been picked over Rohit Sharma given the conditions on offer.