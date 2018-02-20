 
ICC Rankings: Virat Kohli Achieves Rare Landmark, Surpasses Brian Lara

Updated: 20 February 2018 15:36 IST

Virat Kohli became only the second batsman to cross the 900-point mark in both Tests and ODIs on the ICC rankings.

India captain Virat Kohli has been consistent in the South Africa tour © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday became the second batsman to cross 900-point mark in both Tests and ODIs. Kohli's prolific run with the bat has helped him attain the rare feat in the latest update in the ICC ODI Player Rankings, which also saw Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan and India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah take the joint-top position among bowlers. Kohli has thus moved ahead of Brian Lara in the all-timers' list, having also overtaken him in the all-timers' Test list last month. Kohli is now seventh in the ODI list of all-time rankings that is led by Vivian Richards with 935 points and the India captain is now a good 22 points clear of Sachin Tendulkar, whose ODI career high of 887 points came against Zimbabwe in January 1998. Kohli's aggregate is the best since Brian Lara reached 911 points in March 1993.

Kohli has also become only the second batsman after South Africa's AB de Villiers to attain the 900-point mark concurrently in both forms of the game and one among only five to have crossed 900 points in both forms of the game as he consolidated his top position with 558 runs in the 5-1 series win over South Africa, during which he slammed three centuries.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who aggregated 323 runs in the South Africa series, is another notable gainer in the latest rankings even as a clutch of Indian bowlers made rapid strides in the latest rankings, including the wrist-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

Leg-spinner Chahal has moved up eight slots to the 21st position with 16 wickets in the South Africa series while Chinaman bowler Yadav's 17 scalps have helped him move up 15 positions to take the 47th position. Bumrah's eight wickets have lifted him two places to take the joint-first position.

Rashid has joined Bumrah at the top with 16 wickets in the series against Zimbabwe which Afghanistan won 4-1 to become the youngest to attain top ranking. His 51 runs in two innings in the series, including a brisk 43 in the final match in Sharjah on Monday, has also helped him break into the top-five in the list of all-rounders while he has also moved up 11 slots to take 114th place among batsmen.

