David Miller's Dropped Chance Cost Us The Game: Shikhar Dhawan

India opener Shikhar Dhawan reckons that the dropped catch of South African batsman David Miller had cost India the game as the visitors lost the fourth ODI by five wickets. Miller was dropped by Shreyas Iyer when he was on six off the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal, who dismissed Miller in the same over once again only to find out he had overstepped his mark. A couple of rain breaks didn't help India's chances either as the Proteas made full use of the frequent rain interruptions to shift the momentum in their favour.

The stunning turnaround in the rain and lightning-struck ODI, meant South Africa maintained their unbeaten record in pink and kept alive the six-match series by reducing the margin to 3-1.

Miller was given two lives -- a dropped catch in the deep and then was bowled off a no ball off Chahal. He was on 6 and 7 not out respectively, and then went on to make 39 off 28 balls.

"The main reason was, of course, the dropped catch and then a wicket off no-ball. From there the momentum changed. Otherwise we were in very good position," Dhawan said at the post match press conference late last night (Saturday).

"Of course rain had an impact too. Our spinners couldn't turn the ball or grip the ball the way they did in the last three matches. It makes a difference when the ball gets wet. That's the reason," added the left-hander.