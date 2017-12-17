 
South Africa vs India 2018

Anil Kumble Confident Of Virat Kohli-Led India Creating History In South Africa

Updated: 17 December 2017 19:40 IST

Anil Kumble praised Virat Kohli for the work he has done with India. © AFP

Former India chief coach Anil Kumble did not let his fallout with Virat Kohli meddle with his assessment of the current India team's calibre as he tipped them to create history in South Africa during the upcoming tour. Kohli-led India will be touring South Africa for two months where they will be hosted for three-Tests, six-ODIs and three T20Is starting on January 5 next year. Kumble, on Sunday, highlighted the balance of the team and said that under Kohli's guidance, India will definitely beat South Africa and create history.

"I'm confident that the team which we have will certainly go on to create history in South Africa and then beyond. That's the confidence I have," The Times of India quoted the legendary spinner as saying at sidelines of an event at Bangalore.

Bygones remained bygones for Kumble, as he praised Kohli for the good work the team has done under his leadership.

"I'm sure the team under Virat certainly has the capabilities to achieve that and continue all the good work they have been doing," Kumble said.

Kumble, who was awarded the Coach of the Year honour at Sports Writers Association of Bangalore ceremony, spoke about the role of a coach in the Indian cricket set-up.

"I think coaches in cricket don't have too much to say or too much to do. But nonetheless this is an excellent recognition of all the good work that the team did over the past one year and they have continued with their winning ways. This wouldn't have happened without the support group, all the support team that I had over the past year has been exceptional. So thanks to them, thanks to the members of the team," Kumble remarked.

