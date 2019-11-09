 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Shooting

Tejaswini Sawant Secures India's 12th Olympic Quota In Shooting

Updated: 09 November 2019 17:32 IST

Tejaswini Sawant earned the Tokyo quota by finishing fifth in the qualifications with a score of 1171.

Tejaswini Sawant Secures India
Tejaswini Sawant has won gold medals at the World Championship, World Cup and the Commonwealth Games. © AFP

Veteran Tejaswini Sawant secured India's 12th Olympic quota in shooting but missed out on a medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event in the 14th Asian Championship here on Saturday. The former world champion bagged the quota for next year's Tokyo Games by virtue of making the finals of the 50m rifle 3 positions event in the championship. Out of the eight finalists, five have already booked their Tokyo berths, giving India one of the three available quotas. The 39-year-old reached the final at fifth position after shooting 1171 in the Qualifications at the Lusail Shooting Range. 

However, in the finals, Sawant fought well but had to be satisfied with a fourth-place finish. 

The seasoned Indian shot 435.8 in the finals. Sawant was third after the second series but fell behind in the later attempts, finishing with an 8.8. 

Provided she is picked in the final shooting squad for next year's Tokyo Games, it will be her maiden Olympic appearance, having missed the bus in 2008, 2012 and 2016. 

Sawant, who also competes in the 50m rifle prone, has won many medals, including gold at the World Championship, World Cup and the Commonwealth Games. 

In 2010, she became the world champion in the 50m rifle prone event in Munich with a world-record equalling score. She was the first Indian woman shooter to win a gold medal at the Worlds. China's Mengyao Shi won the gold medal with 457.9, while the silver went to Yesugen Oyunbat of Mongolia (457.0). 

The bronze was won by Japan's Shiori Hirata (445.9). The other Indians in the fray, Kajal Saini and Gaayathri Nithyanadam finished 13th and 16th in the qualification with 1167 and 1165 respectively. Shooting in the Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) category, Sunidhi Chauhan shot 1164.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Shooting
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Tejaswini Sawant earned the Tokyo quota by finishing fifth
  • Sawant, who also competes in the 50m rifle prone, has won many medals
  • In 2010, she became the world champion in the 50m rifle prone event
Related Articles
Chinki Yadav Secures India
Chinki Yadav Secures India's 11th Olympic Quota In Shooting
Deepak Kumar Wins Olympic Quota With Bronze, Manu Bhaker Clinches Gold In Asian Championships
Deepak Kumar Wins Olympic Quota With Bronze, Manu Bhaker Clinches Gold In Asian Championships
Shooters Engage In Fist Fight At India
Shooters Engage In Fist Fight At India's Premier Shooting Range. Watch
Shooting Greats Disagree With Narinder Batra
Shooting Greats Disagree With Narinder Batra's CWG Pullout Call
India Should "Withdraw Out Of Commonwealth Games": IOA Chief Narinder Batra
India Should "Withdraw Out Of Commonwealth Games": IOA Chief Narinder Batra
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.