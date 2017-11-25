Shooter Heena Sidhu's Message For Those Not Wanting To Stand Up For National Anthem

Star shooter Heena Sidhu on Saturday voiced her opinion about the debate surrounding the national anthem. Rules that require the national anthem to be played before every movie screening can be modified but the government should take a call instead of "shooting from the court's shoulder", the Supreme Court said last month, noting, "We don't have to wear patriotism on our sleeve". Heena disagreed with the court's view, saying she could not even imagine not standing up when the national anthem is played. "No need to stand up for National Anthem means you can carry on eating your pop-corns, chit-chatting, talking loudly on your phone while its playing. Sometimes I feel so blessed 2 b a sportsperson...We cant even imagine this! Getting a medal wouldnt be half as gud without d Anthem,"she tweeted.

Exactly first SC mixed patriotism with Entertainment now they say duty towards National Anthem is optional. But why did they have it playing in movie theatres in the first place. And if it is playing ppl shud stand or either revoke your first order of playing it in theatres — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) November 25, 2017

Chief Justice Dipak Misra, who had last year made it a must for the anthem to be played before every show at cinemas, was among the three judges who said today that the Centre should decide whether to modify that order without being influenced by what the court had said.

"People do not need to stand up at a cinema hall to be perceived as patriotic," the court said, adding that it "cannot be assumed that if a person does not stand up for national anthem, then he is less patriotic".

People go to movie halls for undiluted entertainment, said the judges.

Last year, reacting to a petition by one Shyam Narayan Chouksey, the Supreme Court had said playing the anthem before every show would "instill committed patriotism and nationalism" and "reflect love and respect for the motherland".