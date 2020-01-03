 
Shooter Esha Singh Says Father Retired From Rally Driving To Support Her

Updated: 03 January 2020 22:06 IST

Esha Singh clinched gold in the Asian Shooting Championships in November 2019.

Shooter Esha Singh Says Father Retired From Rally Driving To Support Her
Esha Singh, 15, said her main aim was to perform well in the Olympics for India. © Twitter

Junior World Cup silver medallist Esha Singh revealed on Friday that her father retired from rally driving in order to support her shooting career. The shooter, who hails from Hyderabad, clinched gold in the Asian Shooting Championships in November 2019. Singh participated in the 10m air pistol (junior) event. "As I developed more interest in shooting and started taking the sport seriously, my father started reducing his rallies to help me with my game. Eventually, my father retired from rally driving in order to travel with me for my tournaments and also help me with my game during training sessions," said Singh.

The shooter, who won gold in the second edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, was impressed with the way the tournament was being organised. She added that the competition boosted her confidence for the rest of the tournaments in 2019.

"I won gold in the second edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. I participated in the 10m air pistol event (U-17 category). I won a silver in the mixed team event as well in the same competition.

"Khelo India Youth Games was a very well organised tournament. The competition in the tournament was good. The tournament boosted my confidence for the rest of the tournaments in 2019," said Singh.

The 15-year-old, who has performed well in the junior circuit, put up a brilliant show in the nationals in 2018. Singh won gold in each of the categories in the nationals -- senior, junior and youth.

"I won gold in the Asian Championship (junior category) last year and individual silver in the Junior World Cup. I won gold in the senior, junior and youth categories at the nationals in 2018. My main aim is to perform well at the Olympics. It would be great to win a medal for India," Singh signed off.

Highlights
  • Esha Singh said her father first reduced his rallies to help her career
  • She said he eventually retired to travel with her for tournaments
  • She said he also helped her during her training sessions
