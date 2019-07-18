 
Sarabjot Singh Wins India's Ninth Gold At ISSF Junior World Cup

Updated: 18 July 2019 23:03 IST

After six days of top class shooting and with one more day to go, India remain on top of the medal standings with nine gold, nine silver and four bronze for a total of 22 medals.

Sarabjot Singh shot a 239.6 to bag the men's 10m air pistol gold. © Twitter

Extending India's domination at the ISSF Junior World Cup, Sarabjot Singh shot a 239.6 to bag the men's 10m air pistol gold, country's ninth yellow metal at the event in Suhl, Germany on Thursday. Sarabjot's effort meant that India won a medal each in both the men's and women's 10m air pistol events with 14-year-old Esha Singh winning a silver in the women's event on Wednesday. After six days of top class shooting and with one more day to go, India remain on top of the medal standings with nine gold, nine silver and four bronze for a total of 22 medals.

China, who are giving India a stiff fight, are lying second with seven gold, seven silver and six bronze for a total of 20 medals.

Sarabjot, who had earlier in the year struck gold in the same event at the Asian Championships in Taoyuan, was the only Indian to qualify for the final with a score of 575, finishing fifth in the qualification round.

In the eight-man final, which followed, 17-year-old Sarabjit had a sedate start. He was initially third and fourth before picking up pace from the seventh shot of the 24-shot final.

He had stiff competition from his Chinese opponents as he shot a mediocre 8.4 in his 19th shot, which narrowed down his lead.

Sarabjot, however, finished strong to win by almost two points in the end. China won the silver and bronze medals.

