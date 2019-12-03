 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Shooting

Mehuli Ghosh Wins 10m Air Rifle Gold, Indian Shooters Win Nine Medals In SAG

Updated: 03 December 2019 20:33 IST

Mehuli Ghosh clinched the gold with a score of 253.3 in the final, which is 0.4 more than the current world record of 252.9 which is in the name of another Indian, Apurvi Chandela.

Mehuli Ghosh Wins 10m Air Rifle Gold, Indian Shooters Win Nine Medals In SAG
Mehuli Ghosh's effort will not be considered as a world record. © Twitter

Indian shooters bagged nine medals, including four golds in the 13th South Asian Games in Kathmandu on Tuesday, with Mehuli Ghosh finishing on top of podium with a score better than the world record. The 19-year-old Mehuli clinched the gold with a score of 253.3 in the final, which is 0.4 more than the current world record of 252.9 which is in the name of another Indian, Apurvi Chandela. Mehuli's effort will, however, not be considered as a world record, as the South Asian Games' results are not recognised by the international body (ISSF) for the purpose of records.

Shriyanka Sadangi took the silver with a score of 250.8, while Shreya Agrawal (227.2) clinched the bronze in a 1-2-3 podium finish by the Indians. India also won the team gold in the 10m air rifle event.

In the men's 50m 3P event, Chain Singh clinched the gold medal with compatriot Akhil Sheoran winning the silver. Yogesh Singh and Gurpreet Singh won the gold and silver medal in the 25m center fire pistol event respectively.

India also won a silver medal in the 25m center fire pistol team event.

The Indian shooters swept all the medals on offer in the women's 10m air rifle event with Mehuli, Shriyanka Sadangi and Shreya Agrawal finishing on the podium.

While Mehuli clinched the gold with a score of 253.3, Shriyanka took the silver with a score of 250.8, while Shreya (227.2) clinched the bronze in a 1-2-3 podium finish by the Indians at the Satdobato Shooting Range.

India also won the team gold in the 10m air rifle event.

"As far as I understand, SAG results will not be recognised for record purposes. Only the results of World Cups, World Championships and quota events are considered for record purposes by the ISSF. Moreover, there will have to be an ISSF referee in an event if the results are to be considered for records," a top NRAI official told PTI.

Mehuli had won a 10m air rifle silver in the 2018 ISSF World Championships. She had also won silver medals in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympics.

At the end of the day Indian shooters' medal haul comprised four gold as may silver and a bronze.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Shooting
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Indian shooters bagged nine medals in the 13th South Asian Games
  • Mehuli Ghosh clinched the gold with a score of 253.3 in the final
  • Shriyanka Sadangi took the silver with a score of 250.8
Related Articles
ISSF World Cup Final: Manu Bhaker, Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Panwar Win Gold
ISSF World Cup Final: Manu Bhaker, Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Panwar Win Gold
ISSF World Cup Final: Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat Fail To Qualify For Finals
ISSF World Cup Final: Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat Fail To Qualify For Finals
Esha Singh Sets Sights On 2022 Youth Olympics After Winning Three Gold Medals At Asian Shooting Championship
Esha Singh Sets Sights On 2022 Youth Olympics After Winning Three Gold Medals At Asian Shooting Championship
Doors For Shooting In 2022 Commonwealth Games Almost Closed, Says CGF Official
Doors For Shooting In 2022 Commonwealth Games Almost Closed, Says CGF Official
Saurabh Chaudhary Clinches Silver In Asian Shooting Championship
Saurabh Chaudhary Clinches Silver In Asian Shooting Championship
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.